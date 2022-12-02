The Titans will take on the DP World Lions in the third match of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, South Africa on Friday, December 2. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TIT vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

the Titans will look to start this year's tournament on a high by winning this match. They've got a good mixture of young and experienced players such as Dewald Brevis and Dean Elgar.

DP World Lions, on the other hand, too will be playing their first match of the tournament. Much will be rested on the shoulders of Rassie van der Dussen, Dominic Hendricks, and Kagiso Rapulana.

TIT vs LIO Match Details

The third match of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One will be played on December 2 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, South Africa. The match is set to take place at 4.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TIT vs LIO, CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One, Match 3

Date and Time: December 2, 2022, 4.30 pm IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion, South Africa

TIT vs LIO Pitch Report

The track at SuperSport Park is a batting-friendly one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 262 runs.

Last Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: NA

Matches won by bowling first: NA

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

TIT vs LIO Form Guide (Last match)

Lions: NA

DP World Lions: NA

TIT vs LIO probable playing 11s for today’s match

TIT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

TIT Probable Playing 11

Heinrich Klaasen, Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Jiveshan Pillay, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dayyaan Galiem, Corbin Bosch, Neil Brand, Simon Harmer, Lungi Ngidi, and Ayabulela Gqamane.

LIO Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

LIO Probable Playing 11

Ryan Rickelton, Cameron Delport, Rassie van der Dussen, Dominic Hendricks, Kagiso Rapulana, Wiaan Mulder, Codi Yusuf, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Duanne Olivier, and Tladi Bokako.

TIT vs LIO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Heinrich Klaasen (30 matches, 796 runs, Strike Rate: 95.10)

Klaasen is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat. He has scored 796 runs in 30 ODIs at a strike rate of 95.10.

Top Batter pick

Dean Elgar (8 matches, 104 runs, Strike Rate: 58.75)

Dean is a solid batter who has amassed 104 runs in eight ODI matches at a strike rate of 58.75. He bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well in this game.

Top All-rounder pick

Wiaan Mulder (12 matches, 81 runs and 10 wickets, Strike Rate: 81.00 and Economy Rate: 5.77)

Mulder is a wonderful all-rounder who will be hoping to have a major say on this game’s proceedings. He has scored 81 runs at a strike rate of 81.00 in 12 ODIs, while also scalping 10 wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Kagiso Rabada (87 matches, 135 wickets and 315 runs, Economy Rate: 5.03 and Strike Rate: 82.67)

Rabada is a reliable bowler who can also contribute with the bat. He has scalped 135 wickets at an economy rate of 5.03 in 87 ODIs, while also scoring 315 runs.

TIT vs LIO match captain and vice-captain choices

Wiaan Mulder

Mulder could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team for this game due to his all-round abilities. He has scored 81 runs while scalping 10 wickets in 12 matches.

Dewald Brevis

Brevis is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in the game. He has completely owned T20 Cricket this year and will be looking forward to doing the same in the One-Day as well.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TIT vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Heinrich Klaasen - 796 runs in 30 matches.

Wiaan Mulder - 10 wickets and 81 runs in 12 matches.

Kagiso Rabada - 135 wickets and 315 runs in 87 matches.

Dean Elgar - 104 runs in 8 matches.

Lungi Ngidi - 66 wickets in 40 matches.

TIT vs LIO match expert tips

Wiaan Mulder could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been on top of his game with both the bat and ball.

TIT vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Head to Head League

TIT vs LIO Dream11 Prediction - CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One

TIT vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen, Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Dean Elgar, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder

Bowlers: Simon Harmer, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada

TIT vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League

TIT vs LIO Dream11 Prediction - CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One

TIT vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Dewald Brevis, Theunis de Bruyn

All-rounders: Dayyaan Galiem, Wiaan Mulder

Bowlers: Duanne Olivier, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada.

