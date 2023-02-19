Titans vs Rocks - Dream11 Prediction

Titans will take on Rocks in a Division One match of the CSA Four-Day Franchise Series 2022-23 at the LC de Villiers Oval, Pretoria on Sunday, February 19).

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TIT vs ROC Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Titans have had a great start to this 2022-23 season. They have played three matches, returning with two wins. Both those wins have been by big margins, an innings and 142 runs against Knights and by 10 wickets against Lions.

On the other hand, Rocks are yet to win a game in this first-class season. They have two losses and two no-results. They are sixth on the table in Division One while Titans are third.

TIT vs ROC, Match Details

The Division One match of the CSA Four-Day Franchise Series 2022-23 between Titans and Rocks will be played on February 19 2023 at LC de Villiers Oval, Pretoria.

The game is set to take place at 1:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TIT vs ROC

Date & Time: February 19 2023, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: LC de Villiers Oval, Pretoria

Pitch Report

The track at the LC de Villiers Oval in Pretoria is expected to have some good pace and bounce. There could be a bit of movement as well for the pacers. But the batters might enjoy the ball coming onto the bat and they might be able to play shots on the up.

TIT vs ROC Form Guide (Last Few Matches)

Titans: W, W, D

Rocks: D, D, L, L

TIT vs ROC Probable Playing 11s today

Titans Team News

The players who are picked in the South Africa Test squad for the West Indies series are unlikely to feature in this game. Dean Elgar, Henrich Klaasen and Simon Harmer will not be available. Dewald Brevis could well be in chance of making his first-class debut.

Titans Probable Playing XI: Neil Brand, Grant Mokoena/Dewald Brevis, Sibonelo Makhanya (c), Theunis de Bruyn, Musawenkosi Twala/Donovan Ferreira (wk), Jiveshan Pillay, Lizaad Williams, Dayyaan Galiem, Ayabulela Gqamane, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi.

Rocks Team News

No major injury concerns.

Rocks Probable Playing XI: Pieter Malan (c), Isma-eel Gafieldien, Ruan Terblanche, Janneman Malan, Michael Copeland, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Bamanye Xenxe, Khwezi Gumede, Achille Cloete, Shaun von Berg.

Today’s TIT vs ROC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Clyde Fortuin (4 matches, 283 runs, 10 catches)

Clyde Fortuin has been batting really well. The Rocks wicket-keeper batter has scored 283 runs at an average of 47.16 in the CSA Four-Day Series. He has taken 10 catches as well behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Pieter Malan (1 match, 9 runs, 1 wicket)

Pieter Malan has played just one red-ball game this season and he didn’t fire with the bat. But he has a magnificent record in first-class cricket and has amassed 12325 runs at an average of 45.64. Malan has hit 38 tons and 50 fifties.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shaun von Berg (4 matches, 241 runs, 5 wickets)

Shaun von Berg has been very effective with both bat and ball. He has scored 241 runs while averaging 34.42 and has five scalps to his name with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Lizaad Williams (2 matches, 9 wickets)

Lizaad Williams has played only two first-class matches in this CSA Four-Day Franchise tournament and he has returned with nine wickets at an average of 22.44. He has a wealth of first-class experience and has played 72 games, taking 220 wickets.

TIT vs ROC match captain and vice-captain choices

Janneman Malan (4 matches, 240 runs)

Janneman Malan has been batting well and he is someone who can get those big scores at the top of the order. He has already struck one ton and one fifty in this tournament. Malan averages 47.82 in first-class cricket and has smashed 13 tons.

Neil Brand (3 matches, 180 runs, 0 wickets)

Neil Brand has batted four times in this competition and has accumulated 180 runs which includes a couple of fifties. The left-arm spin can prove to be pretty handy as well.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TIT vs ROC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Janneman Malan 240 runs in 4 matches Neil Brand 180 runs & 0 wickets in 3 matches Lizaad Williams 9 wickets in 2 matches Clyde Fortuin 283 runs & 10 catches in 4 matches Shaun von Berg 241 runs & 5 wickets in 4 matches

TIT vs ROC match expert tips

With the big stars absent from the Titans squad, Rocks might be slightly ahead at the start of the game. Thus, the likes of Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Shaun von Berg and Achille Cloete will be the ones to watch out for.

TIT vs ROC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

Dream11 Team for Titans vs Rocks - CSA Four-Day Franchise Series 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Clyde Fortuin.

Batters: Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Theunis de Bruyn, Sibonelo Makhanya.

All-rounders: Shaun von Berg, Neil Brand.

Bowlers: Achille Cloete, Bamanye Xenxe, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams.

TIT vs ROC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Titans vs Rocks - CSA Four-Day Franchise Series 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Clyde Fortuin.

Batters: Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Theunis de Bruyn, Jiveshan Pillay.

All-rounders: Shaun von Berg, Neil Brand, Dayyaan Galiem.

Bowlers: Hardus Viljoen, Achille Cloete, Lizaad Williams.

Poll : 0 votes