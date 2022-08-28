TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The 6IXTY Women 2022, Final

Trinbago Knight Riders Women (TKR-W) will be up against Barbados Royals Women (BR-W) in the final of The 6IXTY Women 2022 at Warner Park in St. Kitts on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction for today's match in The 6IXTY Women

Trinbago Knight Riders Women and Barbados Royals Women kicked off proceedings in The 6IXTY Women 2022 with the inaugural fixture and now they have the privilege to end things on the highest note as both sides have qualified for the final.

All three participating sides recorded four points each, but Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals managed to book their tickets in the final courtesy of their higher net run rates compared to Guyana Amazon Warriors.

In two matches between the two sides already this season, both have won and lost a game each.

TKR-W vs BR-W Match Details, The 6IXTY Women, Final

The final of The 6IXTY Women 2022 will be played on August 29 at Warner Park in St. Kitts. The match is set to take place at 12.30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TKR-W vs BR-W, The 6ixty Women 2022, Final

Date and Time: August 29, 2022, 12.30 am IST

Venue: Warner Park, St. Kitts

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

TKR-W vs BR-W Pitch Report

The track at Warner Park is friendly towards the batters. The pacers will find something on the pitch in the initial few overs, while spinners are expected to have the upper hand in the middle overs. The side winning the toss will probably look to bat first and set up a score.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 64.4

Average second innings score: 56.2

TKR-W vs BR-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Trinbago Knight Riders Women: W-W-L-L

Barbados Royals Women: W-L-L-W

TKR-W vs BR-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Trinbago Knight Riders Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women Probable Playing 11

Kycia Knight (wk), Natasha McLean, Sune Luus, Kyshona Knight, Lee-Ann Kirby, Deandra Dottin (c), Hayley Jensen, Sheneta Grimmond, Anisa Mohammed, Geetika Kodali, Jannillea Glasgow.

Barbados Royals Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Barbados Royals Women Probable Playing 11

Reniece Boyce (wk), Britney Cooper, Mandy Mangru, Hayley Matthews (c), Chloe Tryon, Sana Fatima, Afy Fletcher, Shakera Selman, Qiana Joseph, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne

TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Kycia Knight (4 matches, 43 runs, Average: 43)

Kycia Knight is a great wicketkeeper choice for your TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Fantasy Side. She has scored 43 runs at an average of 43.

Top Batter pick

Sune Luus (4 matches, 40 runs and 3 wickets)

Sune Luus is a crucial player for South Africa Women in the T20I format. She has been impactful here as well, scoring 40 runs at a strike rate of over 121. She also has three wickets to her name.

Top All-rounder pick

Sheneta Grimmond (4 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.80)

Sheneta Grimmond has done a wonderful job with the ball for her side. She has taken three wickets in four games at a wonderful economy rate of 4.80.

Top Bowler pick

Geetika Kodali (4 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.86)

Geetika Kodali has been in mesmerizing form for Trinbago Knight Riders. She already has four scalps to her name from four games. She has also kept things tight, bowling at an economy rate of 4.86 runs per over.

TKR-W vs BR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews is one of the best T20I all-rounders in the world and has been a pivotal part of West Indies Women for a long time. She has scored 48 runs at a strike rate of 120. Matthews has also picked up three wickets and will be an excellent captaincy choice for your TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Deandra Dottin

With 68 runs in two matches, Deandra Dottin is the third highest scorer in the competition. She has scored runs at an average of 68 and at a strike rate of over 138.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Hayley Matthews 48 runs and 3 wickets 196 points Geetika Kodali 4 wickets 177 points Sune Luus 40 runs and 3 wickets 168 points Chloe Tryon 114 runs 167 points Deandra Dottin 68 runs 103 points

TKR-W vs BR-W match expert tips

Chloe Tryon is the highest scorer in the competition and has been quite consistent with the bat. She could also prove to be a decent multiplier pick for your TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Fantasy Side.

TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head to Head League

TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Fantasy - Head to Head League.

Wicketkeeper: Kycia Knight

Batters: Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Britney Cooper

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Sheneta Grimmon, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Jensen

Bowlers: Geetika Kodali, Fatima Sana, Shakera Selman

TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Fantasy - Grand League.

Wicketkeeper: Kycia Knight

Batters: Chloe Tryon, Kyshona Knight, Sune Luus

All-rounders: Sheneta Grimmond, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews

Bowlers: Geetika Kodali, Fatima Sana, Qiana Joseph, Shakera Selman

Edited by Ankush Das