TL-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nepal Women's T20I Tri Series 2025, 9th T20I

The ninth T20I match of the Nepal Women's T20I Tri Series 2025 will see Thailand Women (TL-W) lock horns with Nepal Women (NP-W) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Friday, February 7. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TL-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Nepal Women have won none of their last four matches. They lost their last match to Netherlands Women by 10 wickets. Thailand Women, on the other hand, have won four of their last five matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to the Netherlands Women by one wicket.

These two teams recently played two head-to-head matches. Thailand Women have won both matches.

TL-W vs NP-W Match Details

The 9th T20I match of the Nepal Women's T20I Tri Series 2025 will be played on February 7 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to begin at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TL-W vs NP-W, 9th T20I match

Date and Time: 7 February 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low-scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. The last match played at this venue was between Netherlands Women and Thailand Women, where a total of 219 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

TL-W vs NP-W Form Guide

TL-W - L W W W W

NP-W - L L L L L

TL-W vs NP-W Probable Playing XI

TL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

N Koncharoenkai (wk), S Khiaoto, N Chaiwai, N Chantam, A Suwanchonrathi, N Boochatham, C Sutthiruang, P Maya, O Kamchomphu, S Laomi, and T Putthawong.

NP-W Playing XI

No injury updates

R Thapa (wk), S Khadka, M Chaudhary, I Barma, R Chhetry, P Mahato, K Kunwar, Sita Rana Magar, I Bist, K Joshi, and M Upadhya.

TL-W vs NP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Koncharoenkai

N Koncharoenkai is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. She has smashed 143 runs in the last five matches. R Thapa is another good wicketkeeper for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Chantam

N Chantam and S Khadka are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. R Rijke will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She was in great form in the recent domestic matches. A Suwanchonrathi is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Sita Rana Magar

C Sutthiruang and Sita Rana Magar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Sita Rana Magar will bat in the top order and complete her quota of four overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She has smashed 40 runs and picked up six wickets in the last four matches. N Boochatham is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

T Putthawong

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Joshi and T Putthawong. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. T Putthawong will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has an exceptional venue record. She has scalped 16 wickets and smashed 33 runs in the last five matches. O Kamchomphu is another good bowler for today's match.

TL-W vs NP-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Sita Rana Magar

Sita Rana Magar was in superb form in the recent domestic matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

T Putthawong

T Putthawong is one of the most crucial picks from the Thailand Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has an exceptional venue record and can trouble Nepal Women batters. She has taken 16 wickets and smashed 33 runs in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for TL-W vs NP-W, 9th T20I match

C Sutthiruang

Sita Rana Magar

N Koncharoenkai

N Boochatham

T Putthawong

Thailand Women vs Nepal Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Thailand Women vs Nepal Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Koncharoenkai

Batters: N Chantam

All-rounders: C Sutthiruang, N Boochatham, P Mahato, I Barma, Sita Rana Magar, R Chhetry

Bowlers: T Putthawong, O Kamchomphu, K Joshi

Thailand Women vs Nepal Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Koncharoenkai

Batters: N Chantam

All-rounders: C Sutthiruang, N Boochatham, P Mahato, P Maya, Sita Rana Magar

Bowlers: T Putthawong, O Kamchomphu, K Joshi, M Upadhya

