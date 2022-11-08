TN vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI 2022, Match 1

The first match of the Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI 2022 one-day series will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai, on Sunday, November 6.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TN vs NS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Both teams will be playing their first match of the series. Tamil Nadu performed exceptionally well in the domestic season. Bangladesh have had a disastrous cricket year, so they will be curious to make a comeback in this match.

Bangladesh XI will give it their all to win the match, but Tamil Nadu have a better squad and are expected to win this encounter.

TN vs BAN Match Details

The first match of the Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI 2022 will be played on November 6 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. The game is set to start at 9:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TN vs BAN, Match 1

Date and Time: November 6, 2022, 9:30 am IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk

Pitch Report

The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers.

TN vs BAN Form Guide

TN - Will be playing their first match

BAN - Will be playing their first match

TN vs BAN Probable Playing XI

TN Playing XI

No injury updates

Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Baba Indrajith (c), Sai Sudharsan, Baba Aparajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Shahrukh Khan, Jagatheesan Kousik, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, T Natarajan, Sandeep Warrier.

BAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Saif Hassan, Mohammad Mithun (c), Anamul Haque (wk), Mominul Haque, Jaker Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tawhid Hridoy, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Taijul Islam, Mukidul Islam, Khaled Ahmed.

TN vs BAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Jagadeesan

N Jagadeesan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. A Haque is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Sudarshan

S Khan and S Sudarshan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Mithun has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

B Aparajith

M Haque and B Aparajith are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. J Koushik is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

T Natarajan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Natarajan and T Islam. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Sai Kishore is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TN vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices

B Aparajith

B Aparajith is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in various domestic leagues.

T Natarajan

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for bowlers, you can make T Natarajan the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for TN vs BAN, Match 1

B Aparajith

T Natarajan

R Sai Kishore

M Mithun

N Jagadeesan

Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Jagadeesan, A Haque

Batters: M Mithun, S Khan, S Sudarshan

All-rounders: B Aparajith, M Haque, J Koushik

Bowlers: R Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, T Islam

Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Jagadeesan, A Haque, B Indrajith

Batters: M Mithun, M Hasan Joy, S Sudarshan

All-rounders: B Aparajith, M Haque

Bowlers: R Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, T Islam

