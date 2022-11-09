TN vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI 2022, Match 2

The second game of the Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI will see Tamil Nadu (TN) square off against Bangladesh XI (BAN) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Thursday (November 10). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TN vs NS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Tamil Nadu performed well in the first game against Bangladesh XI, winning by 58 runs. Bangladesh managed only 194 while chasing a target of 306 runs. Bangladesh will look to win, but Tamil Nadu have a better squad and expected to prevail.

TN vs BAN Match Details

The second game of the Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh will be played on November 10 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk at 9:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TN vs BAN, Match 2

Date and Time: November 10, 2022; 9:00 am IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk

Pitch Report

The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk looks decent, with plenty of opportunities for batters and bowlers. The last game here between Bangladesh XI and Tamil Nadu saw 500 runs were scored for the loss of 13 wickets.

TN vs BAN Form Guide

TN - W

BAN - L

TN vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

TN

No injury update

Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Baba Indrajith (c), Sai Sudharsan, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, NS Chaturved, Shahrukh Khan, Jagatheesan Kousik, R Sonu Yadav, Snajay Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, R Silambarasan, Sandeep Warrier

BAN

No injury update

Saif Hassan, Mohammad Mithun (c), Anamul Haque (wk), Mominul Haque, Jaker Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tawhid Hridoy, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed

TN vs BAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Haque (1 match, 24 runs, 1 wicket)

Haque is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. N Jagadeesan is another good pick.

Batters

S Khan (1 match, 100 runs)

S Khan and S Sudarshan are the two best batter picks. M Mithun has played well in the last few games, so he's another good pick.

All-rounders

S Yadav (1 match, 39 runs, 1 wicket)

M Haque and S Yadav are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of ten overs. S Hassan is another good pick.

Bowlers

R Silambarasan (1 match, 2 wickets)

The top bowler picks are R Silambarasan and T Islam. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. R Rahman Raja is another good pick.

TN vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices

S Yadav

Yadav is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He has performed well in various domestic leagues. He has smashed 39 runs and took a wicket in the last game.

S Khan

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make S Khan the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 100 runs in the last game.

Five Must-Picks for TN vs BAN, Match 2

R Silambarasan - 2 wickets

S Khan - 100 runs

S Yadav - 39 runs and 1 wicket

T Hridoy - 73 runs

R Sonu Yadav - 10 runs and 1 wicket

Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain can be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Jagadeesan, A Haque

Batters: M Mithun, S Khan, S Sudarshan

All-rounders: S Yadav, M Haque, S Hassan

Bowlers: R Rahman Raja, T Islam, R Silambarasan

Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Jagadeesan, B Indrajith

Batters: T Hridoy, S Khan, S Sudarshan

All-rounders: S Yadav, M Haque, S Hassan

Bowlers: R Sonu Yadav, T Islam, R Silambarasan

