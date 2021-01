TN vs HP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Match - January 26th, 2021

The 2nd Quarter Final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will see Tamil Nadu lock horns with Himachal Pradesh at the Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Tamil Nadu have won all five games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season. They are coming into this game after beating Bengal by eight wickets.

Himachal Pradesh, on the other hand, were only defeated once in their five matches and come into this game having won by 4 wickets against Maharashtra in a low scoring thriller.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Squads to choose from

Tamil Nadu:

Dinesh Karthik (captain), Vijay Shankar (vice-captain), B Aparajith, B Indrajith, Aswin Crist, M Mohammed, G Periyasamy, Sandeep Warrier, J Kousik, R Sonu Yadav, M Ashwin, M Shahrukh Khan, C Hari Nishaanth, K B Arun Karthik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, L Suryapprakash, R S Jaganath Sinivas.

Himachal Pradesh:

RI Thakur, Prashant Chopra, Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Dagar, Ayush Jamwal, Rishi Dhawan, Akash Vashist, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Ekant Sen, Nitin Sharma, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Ankush Bedi, Abhimanyu Rana, Arpit Guleria.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Tamil Nadu

Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KB Arun Karthik, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammad, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Aswin Crist, Sandeep Warrier.

Himachal Pradesh

RI Thakur, Nitin Sharma, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Prashant Chopra, Mayank Dagar, Rishi Dhawan, Pankaj Jaiswal, Digvijay Rangi, Ekant Sen, Ayush Jamwal

Match Details

Match: Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh , Quarter-Finals.

Date: 26th January 2021, at 7:00 PM (IST).

Venue: Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Pitch Report

With this being the second game of the day, we expect the pitch to be a little slower while wickets in hand could be crucial to either side's fortunes in all important knockout game. Tamil Nadu have won four of their games chasing and will look forward to their in-form batsmen to do the job for them.

TN vs HP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TN vs HIM Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Baba Aparajith , N Jagadeesan, Dinesh Karthik, RI Thakur, Hari Nishanth, Digvijay Rangi, Rishi Dhawan, Pankaj Jaiswal, Murugan Ashwin, Ayush Jamwal, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Captain: N Jagadeesan . Vice-captain: Rishi Dhawan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prashant Chopra , N Jagadeesan, Dinesh Karthik, RI Thakur, Hari Nishanth, Digvijay Rangi, Rishi Dhawan, Pankaj Jaiswal, Murugan Ashwin, Mayank Dagar, Aswin Crist

Captain: Dinesh Karthik Vice-captain: Mayank Dagar