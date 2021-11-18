TN vs KER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, Quarter-final 1

Tamil Nadu (TN) will take on Kerala (KER) in the first quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday.

Defending champions Tamil Nadu are enjoying an excellent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign this term as well. They’d love to get their hands on a second consecutive title after a dominant league stage campaign. Tamil Nadu finished atop Elite Group A. Kerala, meanwhile, finished second in Elite Group D with 12 points. Having defeated Himachal Pradesh by eight wickets in the pre-quarterfinals, Kerala booked their spot in the quarters. Skipper Sanju Samson has been the player to watch out for in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

TN vs KER Probable Playing 11 Today

TN XI

Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Hari Nishanth, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar (c), Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammad, Sanjay Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, Murugan Ashwin

KER XI

Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammad Azharuddeen (wk), Sanju Samson (c), Sachin Baby, Basil Thampi, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Jalaj Saxena, Vishnu Vinod, Akhil MS, Sudhesan Midhun, Suresh Vishweshwar

Match Details

TN vs KER, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, Quarter-final 1

Date and Time: 18th November, 2021, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

The surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is a balanced one. While the pacers can thrive by taking the pace off the ball, the batters should spend some time in the middle before going big. A score of around 165 is expected to be par at the venue.

Today’s TN vs KER Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Sanju Samson is among the most prolific white-ball cricketers in the country. The Rajasthan Royals captain scored 484 runs at an average of over 40 in IPL 2021. In T20s, the 26-year-old has over 4500 runs, having scored three centuries in the format. He should be the first captaincy choice for your TN vs KER Dream11 fantasy team.

Narayan Jagadeesan has been nothing short of wonderful for Tamil Nadu. He’s capable of playing attacking shots and can take the game deep with a lengthy innings. With 155 runs in five matches, Jagadeesan is Tamil Nadu's leading run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Batter

Sachin Baby, who has plenty of experience on the domestic circuit, would like to make good use of it in today's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash. He scored a half-century against Madhya Pradesh.

All-rounder

Vijay Shankar is a wonderful utility all-rounder who adds a lot of value to the side. Shankar, who scored 42 runs against Maharashtra, is also more than capable of picking up wickets.

Bowler

T Natarajan’s ability to precise yorkers at the death makes him an excellent bowler in this format of the game. Nattu has also had plenty of experience in the IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad and he has also represented Team India.

Top 5 best players to pick in TN vs KER Dream11 prediction team

Sanju Samson (KER) – 237 points

Mohammed Azharuddeen (KER) – 138 points

Sachin Baby (KER) – 136 points

Akhil MS (KER) – 97 points

Jalaj Saxena (KER) – 76 points

Important stats for TN vs KER Dream11 prediction team

Sanju Samson: 227 runs

Narayan Jagadeesan: 155 runs

Mohammed Azharuddeen: 132 runs

T Natarajan: 5 wickets

Sai Sudharsan: 93 runs

TN vs KER Dream11 Prediction Today (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy)

TN vs KER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson, Narayan Jagadeesan, Sachin Baby, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Jalaj Saxena, Vijay Shankar, Akhil MS, Murugan Ashwin, T Natarajan

Captain: Sanju Samson. Vice-captain: Mohammed Azharuddeen.

TN vs KER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson, Narayan Jagadeesan, Sachin Baby, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Vijay Shankar, Akhil MS, Murugan Ashwin, T Natarajan, Sudhesan Midhun

Captain: Narayan Jagadeesan. Vice-captain: Vijay Shankar

