TN vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, 2nd Semi-final

The second semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 will see Tamil Nadu (TN) take on Saurashtra (SAU) at the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur on Friday.

Tamil Nadu have been the team to beat in white-ball formats with Vijay Shankar and co. on course for a domestic double. They beat Karnataka comprehensively in the quarter-finals and look set for another final appearance. They face Saurashtra, a team who have done well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy so far. With a solid bowling attack led by Jaydev Unadkat, Saurashtra will be eyeing a win over the much-fancied Tamil Nadu in what promises to be a cracking game in Jaipur.

TN vs SAU Probable Playing 11 Today

TN XI

N Jagadeesan (c), Hari Nishanth, Baba Indrajith, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sanjay Yadav, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, R Silambarasan and Sandeep Warrier

SAU XI

Vishvaraj Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Samarth Vyas, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Jaydev Unadkat (c) and Chetan Sakariya

Match Details

TN vs SAU, Semi-Final 2, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: 24th December 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Pitch Report

An intriguing pitch awaits at the KL Saini Ground, with the bowlers expected to get some help off the surface. The batters will be wary of swing early on and look to bide their time in the middle. Wickets in hand will be key, with the spinners also likely to play a part in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250-260 being the ideal total, given the setting of the fixture.

Today’s TN vs SAU Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Jagadeesan: N Jagadeesan comes into the contest on the back of a fine knock against Karnataka in the previous round. The opener has been in fine form across all formats and boasts a good technique against both pace and spin, making him a good pick in your TN vs SAU Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Arpit Vasavada: Arpit Vasavada has provided solidity in the middle order for Saurashtra, often coming up with handy knocks at times of need. Like Jagadeesan, Vasavada has also been in decent form with the bat, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

All-rounder

Washington Sundar: Washington Sundar has been Tamil Nadu's go-to bowler, picking up 15 wickets and standing out as one of the top wicket-takers in the competition. In addition to his off-spin, Sundar also provides value with the bat, making him a must-have in your TN vs SAU Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Jaydev Unadkat: Jaydev Unadkat has led Saurashtra admirably, with his left-arm pace often yielding wickets in powerplay overs. Unadkat has also done well with the bat in hand, holding him in good stead. With conditions suiting his style of bowling, Unadkat should ideally pick up a wicket or two today.

Top 3 best players to pick in TN vs SAU Dream11 prediction team

Jaydev Unadkat (SAU)

Washington Sundar (TN)

R Sai Kishore (TN)

Important stats for TN vs SAU Dream11 prediction team

Washington Sundar - 15 wickets in 6 Vijay Hazare Trophy matches, Average: 13.93

Prerak Mankad - 339 runs in 6 Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 matches, Average: 113.00

Shahrukh Khan - 194 runs in 5 Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 matches, SR: 186.54

TN vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Today (Vijay Hazare Trophy)

TN vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Jackson, N Jagadeesan, B Aparajith, A Vasavada, S Khan, W Sundar, R Sai Kishore, P Mankad, J Unadkat, S Warrier and C Sakariya

Captain: S Jackson. Vice-captain: W Sundar.

TN vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Jackson, N Jagadeesan, B Aparajith, V Jadeja, S Khan, W Sundar, R Sai Kishore, C Jani, J Unadkat, R Silambarasan and C Sakariya

Captain: W Sundar. Vice-captain: V Jadeja

Edited by Samya Majumdar