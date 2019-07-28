CSG vs LKK Dream 11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips for Today's TNPL match- 28th July 2019

The second match of the double header day on Sunday will see Chepauk Super Gillies take on Lyca Kovai Kings in the 13th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League on July 28th at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

Chepauk Super Gillies lie at the second position on the points table and they will look to strengthen that advantage why the Kovai Kings are on third place with four points from three matches.

Squads to choose from

Chepauk Super Gillies

Kaushik Gandhi (C), Ganga Sridhar Raju, K Gopinath, A Aarif (WK), Uthirasamy Sasidev, Murugan Ashwin, M Siddharth, S Harish Kumar, D Rahul, G Periyaswamy, R Alexander, Sunny Kumar Singh, Samruddh Bhat, Arun Kumar, Baskaran Rahul, B Arun, MK Sivakumar, S Karthik, V Santhanasekar,Y Jeba Selvin, R Thavith Kumar.

Lyca Kovai Kings: M Shahrukh Khan, Abhinav Mukund (captain), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (WK), Malolan Rangarajan, B Anirudh Sita Ram, N Mohammad Ashik (WK), W Antony Dhas, Thangarasu Natarajan, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Akkil Srinaath, S Manigandan, S Ajith Ram, J Suresh Kumar, Ashwin Venkatraman, Muhammad Adnan Khan, RS Jaganath Srinivas.

Playing XI Updates

Chepauk Super Gillies

Changes to Chepauk's line-up seems unlikely but if there is any, it could be B Rahul coming in for U Sasidev.

Ganga Sridhar Raju, KH Gopinath, Kaushik Gandhi (C), Harish Kumar, U Sasidev/ B Rahul, M Ashwin, A Aarif (WK), M Sidhharth, Dev Rahul, G Periyaswamy, R Alexander.

Lyca Kovai Kings

Kovai Kings aren't expected to make any changes.

M Shahrukh Khan, Abhinav Mukund (C), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (WK), M Rangarajan, B Anirudh Sita Ram, Akkil Srinath, Antony Dhas, S Ajith Ram, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, T Natarajan, S Manigandan

Match Details

Chepauk Super Gillies Vs Lyca Kovai Kings, Tamil Nadu Premier League, 13th Match

28th July 2019, 7.15 PM IST

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Pitch Report

Considering that teams who have batted first have won all the matches at this ground in Tirunelveli, it would be wise to go by the trend. The pitch tends to become considerably slow in the second half of the match

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Pradosh Ranjan Paul, the 18-year-old will be the main choice from the wicket-keeper section. It helps that he bats at No.3 and the temperament he showed against Ruby Trichy Warriors when his team was in trouble further makes him an attractive option.

Batsmen: Considering the impressive most of the batsmen involved in this match are, Dream 11 players can go for five batsmen without any hesitation. A Mukund, Shahrukh Khan, KH Gopinath, Ganga Sridhar Raju and Kaushik Gandhi will be the choices.

All-rounders: One all-rounder each from Chepauk and Kovai Kings can be picked. Leg-spinning all-rounder M Ashwin and Antony Dhas will be the picks.

Bowlers: Left-arm spinners have been on fire in this tournament and it would be a mistake to ignore R Alexander. G Periyaswamy who has an action that is similar to Malinga's will also be a worthy pick. From Kovai Kings', T Natarajan is the most attractive option.

Captain: Ganga Sridhar Raju will be the captain of this team. Vice captain will be Antony Dhas. Other options for captain and vice captain would be Kaushik Gandhi, M Ashwin, KH Gopinath and R Alexander.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pradosh Ranjan Paul, A Mukund, Shahrukh Khan, Kaushik Gandhi, KH Gopinath, Ganga Sridhar Raju (C), M Ashwin, Antony Dhas (VC), R Alexander, G Periyaswamy, T Natarajan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Abhinav Mukund , Ganga Sridhar Raju, KH Gopinath (C), Kaushik Gandhi, Akkil Srinath, Harish Kumar, Antony Dhas, R Alexander (VC), G Periyaswamy, K Vignesh