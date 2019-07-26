DD vs TP Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips for Today's TNPL match - July 27th 2019

The 4th season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League can't seem to stop producing thrillers and another one of those might be on the cards when Dindigul Dragons take on Tuti Patriots at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

The Dragons are the only unbeaten team so far with two wins out of two games and they will look to continue in the same vein against the Tuti Patriots. While the likes of R Ashwin and N Jagadeesan were always going to give a strong look to the team, the impressive performances from young M Silambarasan have made Dindigul Dragons unbeatable.

On the other hand, Tuti Patriots put in an impressive all-round performance against Lyca Kovai Kings to register their first win after a disappointing performance in the first match.

Squads to choose from

Dindigul Dragons: C Hari Nishaanth, Narayan Jagadeesan (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), NS Chaturved, R Vivek, Sumant Jain, Mohan Abhinav, M Mohammed, Ramalingam Rohit, M Silambarasan, Jagannathan Kaushik, Yazh Arun Mozhi, Varun M Totadri, Adithya Arun, H Trilok Nag.

Tuti Patriots: Akshay V Srinivasan, Wilkins Victor (WK), V Subramania Siva (captain), Abishiek S, S Shubham Mehta, S Vasanth Sarvanan, R Karthikeyan, M Ganesh Moorthi, M Sathya Raj, S Boopalan, Tamil Kumaran, K Rahul Raj, SP Nathan, S Akash Sivan, Senthil Nathan.

Playing XI Updates

Dindigul Dragons

Considering the form they are in, Dindigul Dragons aren't expected to make any changes to their line-up.

C Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan (WK), R Ashwin (C), NS Chaturved, R Vivek, Sumant Jain, M Mohammed, Ramalingam Rohit, M Silambarasan, Trilok Nag, J Kaushik

Tuti Patriots

Wilkins Victor who can bat, bowl and also keep wickets might be brought back into the line-up instead of S Senthilnathan

Akshay Srinivasan, S Senthilnathan/ Wilkins Victor, V Subramania Siva (C), N Rajagopal, S Abishiek, Vasanth Saravanan, SP Nathan, Murugesan Kamlesh (WK), Athisayaraj Davidson, M Ganesh Moorthi, Tamil Kumaran.

Match Details

Dindigul Dragons Vs Tuti Patriots, Tamil Nadu Premier League, 10th Match

27th July, 7.15 PM IST

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Pitch Report

Having played a game at this ground previously, the Dindigul Dragons would be aware that it is far easier to bat first. They will hope to make use of the slowness of the pitch with their quality spinners.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Without even taking into account N Jagadeesan's undoubted quality, he is the only wicket-keeper who is good enough to pick in your Dream 11 side. Easy choice there.

Batsmen: It will be wise to pack the Dream 11 team with top-order batsmen considering that all of them are in good form. From the Dindigul team, Hari Nishanth and NS Chaturved would be good options while captain Subramania Siva and Akshay Srinivasan are the best choices from the Tuti Patriots side. Vasanth Saravanan is another handy big-hitter to have in the team considering he comes at a price of 8.5 credits.

All-rounders: The TNPL is seeming to be too easy a tournament for R Ashwin. He is batting at No.3 with ease while also managing to get cheeky wickets with the ball. He will be the lone all-rounder.

Bowlers: Dindigul Dragons' 20-year-old left-arm spinner M Silambarasan has been one of the star performers in the first phase of the TNPL. He has taken 4-wicket hauls in the two matches that his team has played so far. The experienced duo of M Mohammed and J Kaushik further make Dindigul's bowling attack even stronger. Considering how expensive Tuti Patriots' bowling attack has been, only Tamil Kumaran looks good enough to get a spot in the team.

Captain: R Ashwin will be the captain of this side. Options for the vice-captain would be N Jagadeesan or M Silambarasan or Akshay Srinivasan.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Jagadeesan (VC), C Hari Nishanth, NS Chaturved, Akshay Srinivasan, Subramania Siva, Vasanth Saravanan, R Ashwin (C), M Silambarasan, M Mohammed, J Kaushik, T Kumaran.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Jagadeesan (C), Akshay Srinivasan, C Hari Nishanth, R Vivek (VC), Subramania Siva, R Ashwin, R Rohit, M Silambarasan, M Mohammed, Athisayaraj Davidson, T Kumaran.