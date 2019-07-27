MP vs VBKV Dream 11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates and Fantasy Cricket Tips for Today's TNPL match-July 28th 2019

Karthik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 30 // 27 Jul 2019, 19:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

2019 Tamil Nadu Premier League action will continue when Madurai Panthers take on VB Kanchi Veerans at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on July 28th, Sunday.

Both Madurai and Kanchi Veerans have won and lost one out of their two matches so far. However, Kanchi Veerans willl look to feed on the confidence that they would have accumulated after a dominating 110-run win against Karaikudi Kaalai in their last match. On the other hand, Madurai will look to get back to winning ways after losing to Dindigul Dragons a few days ago.

Squads to choose from

Madurai Panthers

Arun Karthick KB (captain), A Sarath Raj, Nilesh Subramanian (WK), P Shijit Chandran, Jagatheesan Kousik, Akash Sumra, Abhishek Tanwar, Ramachandran Mithun, L Kiran Akash, Lokesh Raj, Rahil S Shah, Sabin Somatha Karnavar, MS Promoth, R Karthikeyan, Adithya Giridhar.

VB Kanchi Veerans

Baba Aparajith (C), Rajagopal Sathish, Suresh Lokeshwar (WK), R Silambarasan, Sanjay Yadav, K Vishal Vaidhya, S Arun, P Francis Rokins, U Mukilesh, NS Harish, Rangaraj Suthesh, S Siddharth, RS Mokit Hariharan, Aushik Srinivas, K Deeban Lingesh, R Divakar, U Vishal, C Shriram, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, P Sugendhran.

Playing XI Updates

Madurai Panthers

Jabez Moses might be replaced by Akash Sumra.

Arun Karthik (C), A Sarath Raj, J Kousik, Nilesh Subramanian (WK), Shijit Chandran, Akash Sumra, Abhishek Tanwar, R Mithun, Kiran Akash, Rahil Shah, J Jabez Moses/ Akash Sumra.

Advertisement

VB Kanchi Veerans

U Mukilesh hasn't been able to perform in the two matches so far and he might be replaced by Mokit Hariharan if the youngster is fit and available.

Vishal Vaidhya, U Mukilesh/ RS Mokit Hariharan, Sanjay Yadav, Baba Aparajith (C), R Sathish, Francis Rokins, S Lokeshwar (WK), NS Harish, R Silambarasan, Rangaraj Suthesh, Thamarai Kannan

Match Details

Madurai Panthers Vs VB Kanchi Veerans, Tamil Nadu Premier League, 12th Match

July 28th Match, 3.15 PM IST

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Pitch Report

Bat first. That is the only choice that a captain should be thinking about considering that all four matches that have been played out at the Tirunelveli ground has been won by the team batting first.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: S Lokeshwar from the VB Kanchi Veerans will be the pick from the wicket-keeper's section. He scored a fifty in the first match.

Batsmen: The batting picks will include Kanchi Veerans' Rajagopal Sathish and Sanjay Yadav. Yadav scored a spectacular 95-run knock against Karaikudi Kaalai. From the Madurai side, captain Arun Karthik and Sarath Raj can be picked.

All-rounders: Left-arm spinner Rahil Shah is in good form and that makes his pick a no-brainer. Similarly, Veerans' captain Aparajith should be picked even though he hasn't hit the straps as of now.

Bowlers: The bowling choices will also be dominated by Madurai players. Abhishek Tanwar, Kiran Akash and R Mithun will be the choices. The lone bowler from Kanchi Veerans will be Rangaraj Suthesh.

Captain: The captaincy choice for this Dream 11 side will be Arun Karthik. The other choice to get double points would be R Sathish. Vice-captaincy options would be Sanjay Yadav, Kiran Akash or Baba Aparajith.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Lokeshwar, R Sathish, Sanjay Yadav (VC), Arun Karthik (C), Sarath Raj, Baba Aparajith, Rahil Shah, Abhishek Tanwar, Kiran Akash, R Mithun, Rangaraj Suthesh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Lokeshwar, Nilesh Subramanian, Vishal Vaidhya, R Sathish (C), Sanjay Yadav, Arun Karthik, Rahil Shah, J Kousik, Kiran Akash (VC), R Mithun, R Suthesh.