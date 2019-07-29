TP vs VBKV Dream 11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips for Today's TNPL match- 30th July 2019

Karthik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 67 // 29 Jul 2019, 20:12 IST

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The 4th season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League is nearing the half-stage and Tuti Patriots will take on VB Kanchi Veerans at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Tuesday, 30th July.

Both the teams have played three matches each but VB Kanchi Veerans are in a much better position considering that they lie at the third spot in the points table after having won two matches.

On the other hand, Tuti Patriots have lost two out of their three matches and would need to win this upcoming fixture to stay within touching distance of the top four.

Squads to choose from

Tuti Patriots: Akshay V Srinivasan, Wilkins Victor (WK), V Subramania Siva (captain), Abishiek S, S Shubham Mehta, S Vasanth Sarvanan, R Karthikeyan, M Ganesh Moorthi, M Sathya Raj, S Boopalan, Tamil Kumaran, K Rahul Raj, SP Nathan, S Akash Sivan, Senthil Nathan.

VB Kanchi Veerans: Baba Aparajith (C), Rajagopal Sathish, Suresh Lokeshwar (WK), R Silambarasan, Sanjay Yadav, K Vishal Vaidhya, S Arun, P Francis Rokins, U Mukilesh, NS Harish, Rangaraj Suthesh, S Siddharth, RS Mokit Hariharan, Aushik Srinivas, K Deeban Lingesh, R Divakar, U Vishal, C Shriram, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, P Sugendhran.

Playing XI Updates

Tuti Patriots

There might be two changes for Tuti Patriots with the likes of Wilkins Victor and Shubham Mehta replacing Nidhish Rajagopal and S Abishiek.

Akshay Srinivasan, S Senthilnathan, Subramania Siva (C), Nidhish Rajagopal/ Wilkins Victor, S Abishiek/ Shubham Mehta, Murugesan Kamlesh (WK), Vasanth Saravanan, SP Nathan, Ganesh Moorthi, Tamil Kumaran, Athisayaraj Davidson.

VB Kanchi Veerans

Advertisement

Kanchi Veerans aren't expected to make any change to their line-up.

Vishal Vaidhya, Baba Aparajith (C), Rajagopal Sathish, Suresh Lokeshwar (WK), Sanjay Yadav, Francis Rokins, NS Harish, R Silambarasan, Rangaraj Suthesh, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan.

Match Details

Tuti Patriots Vs VB Kanchi Veerans, Tamil Nadu Premier League, 15th Match

July 30th 2019, 7.15 PM IST

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Pitch Report

Out of the seven matches that have been played in Tirunelveli, five have been won by the team batting first. However, Sunday's double-header had both the chasing teams winning their respective matches.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Suresh Lokeshwar will be the lone option from the wicket-keepers section. He has been in really good form and comes at a price of 8.5 credits.

Batsmen: S Siddharth, the opening batsman for Kanchi Veerans can be a good gamble. Rajagopal Sathish and Sanjay Yadav, Kanchi Veerans' explosive middle-over duo will be handy picks for the Dream 11 team. For the Tuti Patriots, opener Akshay Srinivasan has been the only consistent batsman so far. So, he will be a no-brainer.

All-rounders: Just like the wicket-keepers section, there is just one worthy player in the form of Baba Aparajith.

Bowlers: The bowling picks will have two players each from Tuti Patriots and VB Kanchi Veerans. Kanchi Veerans' medium-pacer R Silambarasan took a five-wicket haul in the previous match while the likes of M Ganesh Moorthi, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan and B Senthil Nathan have put in consistent performances.

Captain: Rajagopal Sathish will be the captain while S Lokeshwar can be vice-captain. Others options for C/ VC would be Sanjay Yadav, Aparajith and Akshay Srinivasan.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Lokeshwar (VC), R Sathish (C), S Siddharth, Sanjay Yadav, Akshay Srinivasan, Subramania Siva, Baba Aparajith, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, R Silambarasan, M Ganesh Moorthi, B Senthil Nathan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Lokeshwar, R Sathish, Vishal Vaidhya, Akshay Srinivasan, Subramania Siva, Sanjay Yadav (VC), Baba Aparajith (C), Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, R Silambarasan, Tamil Kumaran, B Senthil Nathan.