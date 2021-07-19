TNPL 2021 Dream11 Prediction: 5 batsmen who can score most D11 points

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is an Indian domestic T20 competition which takes place across the state of Tamil Nadu every year. The 2021 season will be the fifth edition of the tournament after the event was called off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. TNPL 2021 will kick off on 19th July 2021, with the final to be played on August 15.

Eight teams will participate in the competition. All the games will take place at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The TNPL provides a great opportunity for young players to showcase their talents and rub shoulders with some of the national players participating in the league.

Ahead of the competition, let us look at the five players who must find a place on your Dream11 team during the course of the TNPL.

#1 C Hari Nishanth | Dindigul Dragons

C Hari Nishanth was sensational for the Dindigul Dragons in TNPL 2019. He amassed 322 runs in 10 matches, including four half-centuries as the Dragons made the finals. Hari Nishanth scored heavily at an average of 40.25, with a high score of 81.

The 24-year-old will continue to play for the Dindigul Dragons in TNPL 2021. A left-handed batsman, he will play a crucial role at the top of the order and will look to go one step ahead and lift the trophy this season.

#2 Hari Gopinath | Salem Spartans

Hari Gopinath is a right-handed opening batsman. He played for Chepauk Super Gillies in the 2019 edition and finished as the highest run-scorer for his side. Gopinath scored 293 runs in nine innings at an average of 32.55. He has three half-centuries to his name with a top score of 82.

Gopinath will ply his trade for Salem Spartans in the fifth edition of the TNPL. He was a consistent player for the Gillies last season and is a must pick in your Dream11 team.

#3 Ganga Sridhar Raju | Lyca Kovai Kings

Ganga Sridhar Raju is a left-handed batsman. He played for Chepauk Super Gillies in the last edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League and was instrumental in his side lifting the trophy. He finished as the second-highest run-scorer for his team with 229 runs in eight matches.

His top score of 81 came against the Dragons in the semi-final. He strikes at 120.52 and will play an important role in giving his side a solid start at the top. Raju will play for the Lyca Kovai Kings during TNPL 2021.

#4 Baba Aparajith | Nellai Royal Kings

Baba Aparajith has been a part of the Indian setup since the age of 19. He featured for the VB Kanchi Veerans in the TNPL 2019. Aparajith was brilliant for his side and played a key role in guiding them to the playoffs.

The right-handed batsman scored 242 runs in eight matches, including a couple of fifties in the 2019 edition with a top score of 76*. Aparajith will represent the Nellai Royal Kings in the fifth season and is a player to watch out for.

#5 Akshay Srinivasan | Salem Spartans

Akshay Srinivasan represented the Tuti Patriots in the last edition, where he impressed everyone with his stroke play. Srinivasan opened the batting for the Patriots and finished as the team's highest run-scorer.

He scored 246 runs in seven innings at an average of 35.14. Srinivasan has three half-centuries to his name, with a highest score of 63 against the Ruby Trichy Warriors. The 27-year-old will play for Salem Spartans in the upcoming edition of the TNPL.

