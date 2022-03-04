TNS vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for CSA 4-Day Cup, Match Division 1

Titans (TNS) will take on Lions (LIO) in a Division 1 match of the CSA 4-Day Cup on Friday, March 4, at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The Titans are on a roll, with three wins in their last five games. Neil Brand, an all-rounder, will captain the team; he scored a century in his last match. The Lions, meanwhile, are winless in their last five games. They have a lot of experienced players, and they'd like to return to winning ways.

TNS vs LIO Probable Playing XIs

TNS

Dean Elgar, Sibonelo Makhanya, Neil Brand (c), Grant Mokoena, Gihahna Cloete (wk), Jiveshan Pillay, Chris Morris, Corbin Bosch, Dayyaan Galiem, Simon Harmer, Ayabulela Gqamane.

LIO

Dominic Hendricks (c), Joshua Richards, Reeza Hendricks, Ruan Haasbroek (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rapulana, Malusi Siboto, Lutho Sipamla, Tladi Bokako, Tshepo Ntuli.

Match Details

Match: Titans vs Lions, CSA 4-Day Cup, 2022.

Date and Time: March 04, 2022; 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Pitch Report

The track at the SuperSport Park is a balanced one so far, and that trend is expected to continue in this game. Pacers could dominate early in the game due to the green grass and inconsistent bounce on the surface.

Today's TNS vs LIO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Gihahn Cloete: Cloete is a left-handed wicketkeeper with extensive domestic experience. He scored 84 in his previous game.

Batters

Joshua Richards: He is an experienced batter who has scored 207 runs in three innings at an average of 69.00. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Wiaan Mulder: He is a talented all-rounder who can fetch points with both bat and ball. He has taken three wickets, and has scored 60 runs at an average of 20.00 in two games.

Bowlers

Lutho Sipamla: He is a talented bowler with a lot of experience who can change the outcome of games single-handedly. That makes him a must-have in your fantasy team for this game.

Three best players to pick in TNS vs LIO Dream11 prediction team

Ayabulela Gqamane (TNS); 85 points.

Dominic Hendricks (LIO); 108 points.

Corbin Bosch (TNS); 86 points.

Key stats for TNS vs LIO Dream11 prediction team

Reeza Hendricks - 136 runs in the previous games; batting average: 68.00.

Sisanda Magala – 26 runs and six wickets in the previous games; bowling average: 19.65.

Duanne Olivier – 29 wickets in five games; bowling average: 14.93.

TNS vs LIO Dream11 Prediction

TNS vs LIO Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dean Elgar, Gihahna Cloete, Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Joshua Richards, Corbin Bosch, Wiaan Mulder, Neil Brand, Simon Harmer, Bjorn Fortuin, Lutho Sipamla.

Captain: Dean Elgar | Vice-captain: Wiaan Mulder.

TNS vs LIO Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dean Elgar, Gihahna Cloete, Reeza Hendricks, Joshua Richards, Corbin Bosch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Wiaan Mulder, Neil Brand, Simon Harmer, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto.

Captain: Neil Brand | Vice-captain: Reeza Hendricks.

