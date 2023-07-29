TOR vs MON Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Global T20 Canada match - July 29th, 2023

Toronto Nationals and Montreal Tigers will face off in the 14th match of Global T20 Canada at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario on Saturday, July 29.

Toronto Nationals have played four matches, securing two victories and losing the remaining games. While they began the competition with a win, the Nationals stumbled with two consecutive defeats. Nevertheless, they managed to bounce back to the winning path in their fourth encounter.

On the other hand, Montreal Tigers are currently second in the points table, having achieved three wins and suffering one defeat. They began the tournament on a strong note with three back-to-back victories.

However, their fourth encounter against Wolves ended in a defeat. The side will be eager to regain their momentum and return to winning ways as swiftly as possible.

Here are three players you can consider picking as captain or vice-captain for your TOR vs MON Dream11 team.

#3 Carlos Brathwaite (MON) - 7.5 Credits

The Montreal Tigers are basking in their success, primarily due to their formidable batting and bowling units. Carlos Brathwaite is one player who has particularly excelled with the ball, emerging as the team’s leading wicket-taker with eight wickets from four matches.

Brathwaite will be expected to provide his side with yet another excellent start with the ball. As a result of his impressive performances, he is a promising skipper for the TOR vs MON Dream11 team.

#2 Colin Munro (TOR) - 9 Credits

Toronto Nationals opener Colin Munro is the leading run-scorer of the competition, amassing 212 runs at an average of 70.67 and a strike rate of 169.60. Munro’s attacking and aggressive style of play right from the first ball, makes him a strong captaincy pick for your TOR vs MON Dream11 team.

#1 Shakib Al Hasan (MON) - 9 Credits

Montreal Tigers will rely heavily on Shakib Al Hasan’s all-round contributions in this encounter. He has notched more than 100 runs in this tournament and has gone on to pick four wickets with the ball in hand.

Given his ability to give a plethora of fantasy points in both batting and bowling departments, he can be a valuable captaincy choice for your TOR vs MON Dream11 team.

