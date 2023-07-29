TOR vs MON Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Global T20 Canada, Match 14

Match 14 of the Global T20 Canada will see Toronto Nationals (TOR) squaring off against Montreal Tigers (MON) at the CAA Centre in Brampton on Saturday, July 29.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TOR vs MON Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Toronto Nationals have won two of their last four matches. Montreal Tigers, on the other hand, have won three of their last four matches. Toronto Nationals will give it their all to win the match, but Montreal Tigers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TOR vs MON Match Details

Match 14 of the Global T20 Canada will be played on July 29 at the CAA Centre in Brampton. The game is set to take place at 8:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TOR vs MON, Match 14

Date and Time: July 29, 2023, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: CAA Centre, Brampton

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Surrey Jaguars and Mississauga Panthers, where a total of 273 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

TOR vs MON Form Guide

TOR - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

MON - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

TOR vs MON Probable Playing XI

TOR Playing XI

No injury updates

Nicholas Kirton, Colin Munro, Hamza Tariq (c & wk), Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Armaan Kapoor, Jonathan Smit, Faheem Ashraf, Saad Bin-Zafar, Zaman- Khan, FazalHaq Farooqi, Farhan Malik

MON Playing XI

No injury updates

Waseem Muhammad, Chris Lynn (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dilpreet Bajwa, Sherfane Rutherford, Dipendra Singh-Airee, Carlos Brathwaite, Srimantha Wijeyeratne (wk), Aayan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Kaleem Sana

TOR vs MON Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Tariq

H Tariq is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Wijeyeratne is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Munro

S Rutherford and C Munro are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. C Lynn played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Al Hasan

C Brathwaite and S Al Hasan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. F Ashraf is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

Z Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Farooqi and Z Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Bin Zafar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TOR vs MON match captain and vice-captain choices

S Al Hasan

S Al Hasan will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 316 points in the last four matches.

C Brathwaite

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make C Brathwaite the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 282 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for TOR vs MON, Match 14

C Brathwaite

C Munro

S Al Hasan

Z Khan

F Ashraf

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Tariq

Batters: C Munro, S Rutherford, C Lynn

All-rounders: S Al Hasan, C Brathwaite, F Ashraf

Bowlers: Z Khan, S Bin Zafar, K Sana, F Farooqi

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Tariq

Batters: C Munro, S Rutherford, C Lynn

All-rounders: S Al Hasan, C Brathwaite, F Ashraf

Bowlers: Z Khan, S Bin Zafar, K Sana, F Farooqi