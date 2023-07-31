TOR vs MON Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Global T20 Canada, Match 17

The 17th game of the Global T20 Canada will see Toronto Nationals (TOR) square off against Montreal Tigers (MON) at the CAA Centre in Brampton on Monday, July 31. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TOR vs MON Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Toronto have won two of their last four games, while Montreal have won three of their last four matches. Toronto will give it their all to win the game, but Montreal are expected to prevail.

TOR vs MON Match Details

The 17th game of the Global T20 Canada will be played on July 31 at the CAA Centre in Brampton at 1:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TOR vs MON, Match 17

Date and Time: July 31, 2023: 1:30 am IST

Venue: CAA Centre, Brampton

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented should score. Both teams could prefer to bat second. The last game played here between Surrey Jaguars and Mississauga Panthers saw 273 runs scored for the loss of 16 wickets.

TOR vs MON Form Guide

TOR - Won two of their last four games

MON - Won three of their last four games

TOR vs MON Probable Playing XIs

TOR

No injury update

Nicholas Kirton, Colin Munro, Hamza Tariq (c & wk), Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Armaan Kapoor, Jonathan Smit, Faheem Ashraf, Saad Bin-Zafar, Zaman- Khan, FazalHaq Farooqi, Farhan Malik

MON

No injury update

Waseem Muhammad, Chris Lynn (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dilpreet Bajwa, Sherfane Rutherford, Dipendra Singh-Airee, Carlos Brathwaite, Srimantha Wijeyeratne (wk), Aayan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Kaleem Sana

TOR vs MON Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

H Tariq

Tariq is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. S Wijeyeratne is another good pick.

Batters

C Munro

S Rutherford and Munro are the two best batter picks. C Lynn played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

S Al Hasan

C Brathwaite and Al Hasan are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. F Ashraf is another good pick.

Bowlers

Z Khan

The top bowler picks are F Farooqi and Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Bin Zafar is another good pick.

TOR vs MON match captain and vice-captain choices

S Al Hasan

Al Hasan bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 316 points in the last four games.

C Brathwaite

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Brathwaite the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 282 points in the last four games.

Five must-picks for TOR vs MON, Match 17

C Brathwaite

C Munro

S Al Hasan

Z Khan

F Ashraf

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head league

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: H Tariq

Batters: C Munro, S Rutherford, C Lynn

All-rounders: S Al Hasan, C Brathwaite, F Ashraf

Bowlers: Z Khan, S Bin Zafar, K Sana, F Farooqi

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: H Tariq

Batters: C Munro, S Rutherford, C Lynn

All-rounders: S Al Hasan, C Brathwaite, F Ashraf, D Singh

Bowlers: Z Khan, S Bin Zafar, F Farooqi