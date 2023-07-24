TOR vs SJ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Global T20 League match - July 25th, 2023

Toronto Nationals and Surrey Jaguars will lock horns in the eighth match of the Global T20 League at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario on July 25, Tuesday.

Currently, Toronto Nationals hold the third spot with one victory and one loss. They began the tournament with a win against the Knights in a rain-marred game.

However, they couldn’t maintain the momentum and suffered a close defeat against the Wolves. The Nationals would be eager to reverse their fortunes before it gets too late in the tournament.

Surrey Jaguars, on the other hand, have been part of two games but one game ended without a result. The other match was lost by the Jaguars. The side led by Iftikhar Ahmed needs some motivation and luck to move up on the table as they are currently holding the wooden spoon.

As the excitement builds, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the TOR vs SJ Dream11 game.

#3 Shahid Afridi (TOR) - 8.5 Credits

Shahid Afridi, the Toronto Nationals all-rounder, is batting at the no. 4 slot in this tournament, scoring 38 runs. Additionally, Afridi rolled his arm in one of the matches picking two crucial wickets.

With Afridi giving some valuable fantasy points in both departments, it would be prudent choice to have him as a skipper in the TOR vs SJ Dream11 game.

#2 Colin Munro (TOR) - 9 Credits

Toronto Nationals opener Colin Munro has been exceptional in the tournament as heleads the team’s run-scoring charts with 102 runs at an outstanding average of 102 and strike rate of 152.24. He has accumulated these runs with nine fours and seven sixes.

Munro’s aggressive approach right from the beginning would make him a promising captaincy choice in the TOR vs SJ Dream11 game.

#1 Iftikhar Ahmed (SJ) - 8.5 Credits

Iftikhar Ahmed is another strong contender for the captaincy role who certainly deserves attention. Iftikhar displayed his prowess as a finisher scoring 40 runs in an encounter and went on to pick a crucial wicket in this three-over spell.

Given his ability to perform in both batting and bowling departments, Iftikhar would be an impactful captain in the TOR vs SJ Dream11 game.

