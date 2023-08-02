TOR vs VK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Global T20 Canada match - August 3, 2023

Toronto Nationals and Vancouver Knights will lock horns in the 21st match of Global T20 Canada at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario on Thursday, August 3.

The Nationals find themselves on the brink of elimination from the tournament having secured only two victories and suffering three defeats in six games. They currently hold the fifth spot on the table with just five points.

On the other hand, the Knights are in the fourth spot with three wins and two losses. They have a good chance of making it to the playoffs keeping their net run rate in mind. The upcoming contest will decide which team takes the coveted fourth spot and move into the business end.

On that note, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the TOR vs VK Dream11 game.

#3 Sikandar Raza (TOR)- 9 Credits

Sikandar Raza comes into this tournament with an impressive track record, especially after showcasing his batting skills in the Zim Afro T10 edition. He has been delivering wonderful all-round performances throughout the leagues.

Given his recent form, we can anticipate Raza to continue his excellent form in this encounter against the Knights. He emerges as a promising captaincy choice in the TOR vs VK Dream11 game.

#2 Colin Munro (TOR) - 9 Credits

Colin Munro is the leading run-scorer in this season with 212 runs from just four innings at an average of 70.066 and a strike rate of 169.60. Toronto Nationals would heavily rely on the dashing batter in the powerplay overs

Munro’s ability to attack from the first ball makes him a valuable captaincy choice in the TOR vs VK Dream11 game.

#1 Cobrin Bosch (VK) - 8 Credits

Corbin Bosch, the versatile bowling all-rounder of Vancouver Knights, has been showcasing his prowess in both batting and bowling departments. With an impressive tally of 101 runs with the willow and six wickets with the ball, he has proven his worth this season.

Considering his ability to contribute in multiple aspects of the game, you can trust Bosch to be a captain in the TOR vs VK Dream11 game.

