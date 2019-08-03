Toronto Nationals vs Brampton Wolves Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's GT20 Match - Aug 3rd, 2019

Table-toppers Brampton Wolves put their unbeaten run on the line as they face Toronto Nationals in the first game on Saturday. Brampton have been spot on with the ball in hand with Ish Sodhi and Zahoor Khan reveling with regular wickets. Toronto will not be able to avail the services of Kieron Pollard due to national commitments. With Yuvraj Singh and Chris Green in prime form, Toronto should prove to be a handful for the Wolves. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Toronto Nationals:

Yuvraj Singh, Chirag Suri, Ravinderpal Singh, Salman Nazar, Rodrigo Thomas, Kieron Pollard, Calum MacLeod, Chris Green, Jasdeep Singh, Brendon McCullum, Heinrich Klaasen, Ghulam Shabber, Trent Boult, Manpreet Gony, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jeremy Gordon, Mark Montfort

Brampton Wolves:

Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Babar Hayat, George Munsey, Nitish Kumar, Abraash Khan, Armaan Kapoor, Daren Sammy, Shakib Al Hasan, Colin Munro, Rohan Mustafa, Shahid Afridi, Timil Patel, Wahab Riaz, Zahoor Khan, Faisal Jamkhandi

Playing XI Updates:

Toronto Nationals:

With Pollard leaving for the US to play for the West Indies, Brendon McCullum should come into the side and open the innings alongside Rodrigo Thomas. This should push down Chirag Suri to number three while Klassen returns to his preferred number five slot. The batting unit revolves around Yuvraj, who has looked in decent touch over the last few games while Chris Green's ability with the ball also makes him a resourceful asset to the team.

Possible XI: Thomas, McCullum, Suri, Yuvraj(C), Klassen(WK), Green, Gony, Montfort, Gordon, Ravinderpal, and Nazar

Brampton Wolves:

No changes are expected from the Wolves after another dominant performance against the Edmonton Royals. Their top three of Munro, Munsey, and Simmons are in decent touch while the likes of Afridi and Sodhi have stood up each and every time with the ball in hand. Babar Hayat, who was drafted into the side against the Royals, is another player to look out for along with Rohan Mustafa on Saturday. Wahab Riaz has also regularly picked wickets for them and will be crucial in the death overs against Yuvraj Singh.

Possible XI: Munsey, Simmons(WK), Munro(C), Nitish, Hayat, Abraash, Afridi, Sodhi, Timil, Pervez and Riaz

Match Details:

Toronto Nationals vs Brampton Wolves, Match 12

3 August 2019, 10:00 PM IST

CCA Centre Brampton, Ontario

Pitch Report:

Ever since the start of the week, the pitch has played a touch slower with 160-170 being a competitive score. Watch out for the spinners, who will get some turn from the pitch on Saturday.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both Lendl Simmons and Heinrich Klassen are very good options to have in the side although it should be the Brampton Wolves opener who should get the nod over the South African. Simmons guarantees runs at the top of the order which makes him a more exciting pick than Klassen, who hasn't done too bad for the Nationals this season.

Batsmen: Both captains, Yuvraj Singh and Colin Munro are must-haves in the side given their recent form. They have been sensational in the top order and will be expected to put in another good performance on Saturday. Along with them, the likes of George Munsey and Chirag Suri are also viable options to have in the side.

Allrounders: A number of quality options are on offer with Chris Green being the trump card. He has been the Nationals' best bowler and should pick a wicket or two in the game. Along with him, Shahid Afridi's six-hitting abilities are also quite handy while Rohan Mustafa offers another option with the ball.

Bowlers: While Ish Sodhi and Wahab Riaz pick themselves with a number of wickets to show for already this season. Although Zahoor Khan is also a good option, Sodhi and Riaz's experience should come in handy. From the Toronto Nationals roster, one of Salman Nazar or Mark Montfort should suffice as the final bowling pick in the side.

Captain: Colin Munro should be backed to score big runs once again after a man-of-the-match performance against the Edmonton Royals. While he is ought to be one of the frontrunners, Yuvraj Singh and Lendl Simmons are also viable candidates.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lendl Simmons, Yuvraj Singh, Rodrigo Thomas, Colin Munro, George Munsey, Shahid Afridi, Chris Green, Ish Sodhi, Wahab Riaz, Salman Nazar, and Mark Montfort. Captain: Colin Munro, Vice-Captain: Yuvraj Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lendl Simmons, Yuvraj Singh, Rodrigo Thomas, Colin Munro, Heinrich Klassen, Shahid Afridi, Chris Green, Ish Sodhi, Wahab Riaz, Salman Nazar, and Manpreet Gony. Captain: Lendl Simmons, Vice-Captain: Yuvraj Singh