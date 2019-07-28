Toronto Nationals vs Winnipeg Hawks Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips for Today's GT20 Match - July 29th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a win against Edmonton Royals, Toronto Nationals look to sustain their momentum as they face Winnipeg Hawks in the first game on Monday. Under the captaincy of Yuvraj Singh, their lower order were able to pull off a heist with Manpreet Gony starring with the bat in hand. They now have a stern test in the form of the Hawks, who are desperate for a win in the Global T20 League. Much is expected from the likes of Umar Akmal and Dwayne Bravo if they are to get over the line against a firing Toronto Nationals unit.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Toronto Nationals

Yuvraj Singh, Chirag Suri, Ravinderpal Singh, Salman Nazar, Rodrigo Thomas, Kieron Pollard, Calum MacLeod, Chris Green, Jasdeep Singh, Brendon McCullum, Heinrich Klaasen, Ghulam Shabber, Trent Boult, Manpreet Gony, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jeremy Gordon, Mark Montfort

Winnipeg Hawks

Chris Lynn, Umar Akmal, Najibullah Zadran, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Sunny Sohal, Varun Sehdev, Dwayne Bravo, JP Duminy, Dwayne Smith, Rayad Emrit, Hamza Tariq, Paul van Meekeren, Sompal Kami, Umair Ghani, Kaleem Sana, Romesh Eranga.

Playing XI Updates:

Toronto Nationals:

No changes are expected from Toronto Nationals with Manpreet Gony and Salman Nazar impressing with both bat and ball. Chris Green, who played the previous game instead of Kiwi legend Brendon McCullum, was impressive with the ball in hand and looks to be a resourceful asset. Along with Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard, Green will be crucial in the death overs. Rodrigo Thomas has been decent at the top of the order although the same cannot be said about Calum MacLeod, who might be at the last chance salon.

Possible XI: Thomas, McLeod, Klassen, Yuvraj, Pollard, Ravinderpal, Green, Gony, Nazar, Montfort and Gordon.

Winnipeg Hawks:

Not many changes are expected from the Hawks with the likes of JP Duminy and Umar Akmal in decent form. In Dwayne Smith, they have an explosive opener who is capable of rolling his arm over for a couple of overs as well. Their bowling unit is heavily dependant on Dwayne Bravo with Paul van Meekeren still coming to terms with the quality of the opposition batsmen. The likes of Rayad Emrit and Shaiman Anwar also have ample experience playing in various T20 leagues and should play a part on Monday.

Possible XI: Akmal, Smith, Duminy, Bravo, Anwar, Tariq, Sohal, Eranga, van Meekeren, Emrit and Ghani.

Match Details

Toronto Nationals vs Winnipeg Hawks, Match 7

29 July 2019, 10:00 PM IST

CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario

Pitch Report

High-scoring matches are the current trend with 170-180 bring par on this surface. With some turn on offer in the middle overs, the spinners are crucial to the context of the game.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Heinrich Klassen and Umar Akmal are in good form and should score some runs in the top order. While Klassen has cleared the boundary at will in both games, Umar Akmal's promotion to the top of the order makes him a worthwhile option.

Batsmen: Yuvraj Singh and Dwayne Smith are must-have players in this game along with Scottish batsman Calum MacLeod. McLeod hasn't fired with the bat yet although he is due for a big one while one of Shaiman Anwar or Sunny Sohal should suffice as the final batting option.

All-rounders: While Dwayne Bravo should pick a wicket or two with the ball for the Hawks, Chris Green's all-round abilities make him a wonderful asset to any team. With his off-spin being efficient in the previous game, Green and Bravo should suffice in this department.

Bowlers: Rayad Emrit is a good bowler with a number of variations. With his ability in the death overs, he should find his name amongst the wicket-takers while the likes of Montfort and Gony are also good options to complete the fantasy team.

Captain: Yuvraj Singh was back to his best in the previous game with a fluent knock against the likes of Shadab Khan and Ben Cutting. Along with him, Dwayne Smith and Heinrich Klassen are also viable candidates to back with captaincy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Umar Akmal, Heinrich Klassen, Yuvraj Singh, Dwayne Smith, Calum MacLeod, Shaiman Anwar, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Green, Rayad Emrit, Manpreet Gony and Mark Montfort. Captain: Dwayne Smith, Vice-Captain: Yuvraj Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Umar Akmal, Heinrich Klassen, Yuvraj Singh, Dwayne Smith, Salman Nazar, Shaiman Anwar, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Green, Rayad Emrit, Manpreet Gony and Jeremy Gordon. Captain: Yuvraj Singh, Vice-Captain: Dwayne Bravo