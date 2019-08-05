TP vs RTW Dream 11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates and Fantasy Cricket Tips for Today's TNPL match

There are only a handful number of matches left in the league phase of the Tamil Nadu Premier League and 6th placed Tuti Patriots will take on bottom-placed Ruby Trichy Warriors at Dindigul

While Trichy are almost in contention for a playoff spot, Tuti still have a pretty good chance of making it considering that they have played one game less than some other teams.

Trichy haven't been able to win even one match despite brilliant batting efforts from their star-player Murali Vijay. They have also been unlucky with two losses in two matches which went to the super over. They will now have to play for pride and hope to play spoilsport in Tuti's aim of qualifying for the play-offs.

Squads to choose from

Tuti Patriots: Akshay V Srinivasan, Wilkins Victor, V Subramania Siva (captain), Abishiek S, S Shubham Mehta, Murugesan Kamlesh (WK), S Vasanth Sarvanan, R Karthikeyan, M Ganesh Moorthi, M Sathya Raj, S Boopalan, Tamil Kumaran, K Rahul Raj, SP Nathan, S Akash Sivan, Senthil Nathan.

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Murali Vijay, Aditya Barooah, Aravind S, Maruthi Raghav, Ganapati Chandrasekar, Mani Bharathy (WK), P Saravana Kumar, R Sai Kishore (captain), L Vignesh, K Vignesh, M Poiyamozhi, Sanjay MS, DT Chandrasekar, Adithya Ganesh, K Mukunth.

Playing XI Updates

Considering that Tuti are coming off a comprehensive win, they aren't expected to make any changes. There is only a small chance for one of Wilkins Victor/ Shubham Mehta/ Vasanth Saravanan to come in for the out of form S Abishiek.

Tuti Patriots: Akshay Srinivasan, Murugesan Kamlesh (WK), V Subramania Siva (C), S Abishiek, A Venkatesh, Nidhish Rajagopal, S Senthilnathan, SP Nathan, M Ganesh Moorthi, Tamil Kumaran, Athisayaraj Davidson.

The experienced Ganapathy's poor form may see S Aravind replacing him in the line up. Apart from that, left-arm spinner Kannan Vignesh could come in for Poiyamozhi.

Ruby Trichy Warriors: K Mukunth, Murali Vijay, C Ganapathy/ S Aravind, K Mani Bharathi (WK), MS Sanjay, Aaditya Barooah, Adhitya Ganesh, P Saravana Kumar, L Vignesh, Sai Kishore (C), M Poiyamozhi/ Kannan Vignesh.

Match Details

Tuti Patriots Vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, Tamil Nadu Premier League, 24th Match

6th August, 7.15 PM IST

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Pitch Report

Even though the NPR College Ground in Dindigul is small, high totals haven't been seen as of yet in the TNPL. The pitch offers something for the pacers and spinners too while batting under lights has been mostly difficult. A total in the range of 150-160 could turn out to be a match-winning total.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: K Mani Bharathi will be the first-choice pick from the wicket-keeper's section. Mani Bharathi bats lower down the order when compared to Tuti's Murugesan Kamlesh but he has come up with consistent cameos for his team.

Batsmen: Star-batsman Murali Vijay will be an easy pick given that he has been in scintillating form in all the games that he has played. In the three matches, his scores have been 81, 78*and 99. Vijay's partner K Mukunth will also be a good choice given that he has performed well in the last couple of games.

From the Tuti side, skipper Subramania Siva will be another straightforward option. While Siva looked in decent touch right from the beginning of this year's TNPL, a big score eluded him till the last game where he scored a stunning 87 off 40 balls to help his team post a much-needed win. The fourth batsman will be Akshay Srinivasan, Tuti's opener who has got plenty of promising starts without actually converting any of them.

All-rounders: The two picks from the all-rounder's section will be N Rajagopal from Tuti and Saravana Kumar from Trichy. While Rajagopal is a talented middle-order batsman, Saravana Kumar is a medium pacer who has contributed both with bat and ball to score 109.5 Dream 11 points so far.

Bowlers: The bowling choices for this Dream 11 side will be dominated by the Tuti Patriots. Economical left-arm spinner Ganesh Moorthi will be joined by the B Senthilnathan and A Venkatesh who can also contribute with the bat. The lone pick from Trichy will be their captain Sai Kishore.

Captain: In the kind of form Murali Vijay is in, it would be very risky to not have him as captain. Alternatives for captaincy roles would be Subramania Siva, P Saravana Kumar and A Venkatesh.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Mani Bharathi, M Vijay (C), K Mukunth, Subramania Siva, A Srinivasan, Saravana Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Ganesh Moorthi, Senthilnathan, A Venkatesh (VC), R Sai Kishore.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Kamlesh, M Vijay, A Srinivasan, Subramania Siva (C), Aditya Barooah, P Saravana Kumar (VC), Nidhish Rajagopal, Ganesh Moorthi, A Venkatesh, R Sai Kishore, T Kumaran.