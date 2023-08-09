TR-W vs NSC-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred Women’s match - August 9, 2023

The Trent Rockets Women will clash with the Northern Superchargers Women in the 12th match of The Hundred Women's Competition at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Wednesday, August 9.

The Rockets commenced their campaign on a disappointing note, falling short against the Southern Brave Women by 27 runs. Their subsequent match was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, the team would be determined to get a win and excel in their next encounter.

The Northern Superchargers, on the other hand, began their tournament on a triumphant note, securing a victory over the Birmingham Phoenix by seven wickets. However, they suffered a defeat by five wickets against the Southern Brave and will be looking to regain their winning momentum against Trent.

Here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for your TR-W vs NSC-W Dream11 teams.

#3 Jemimah Rodrigues (NSC-W) - 8 Credits

Jemimah Rodrigues, the young Indian batting sensation, could manage only 22 runs in two innings so far, at an average of 11. A lot is expected from the top-order batter and she will be eager to turn the tables in the next encounter.

Rodrigues shined for the Superchargers in 2021 and she needs to regain the momentum to keep the opposition off balance. She could be a promising captaincy choice for the TR-W vs NSC-W Dream11 game.

#2 Alice Davidson-Richards (NSC-W) - 8.5 Credits

Northern Superchargers all-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards is one of the key players to watch out for in the upcoming contest. She has scored 16 runs in two encounters in the middle order and has picked up three wickets with the ball in hand.

With Davidson-Richards getting to bat and bowl in the middle overs, fans can expect a good number of fantasy points during the TR-W vs NSC-W match.

#1 Nat Sciver-Brunt (TR-W) - 9 Credits

Nat Sciver-Brunt is undoubtedly the most valuable captaincy choice for this encounter. With a notable score of 49 runs in the only innings this season, she would be hoping to continue the excellent momentum in the tournament.

Though she didn’t roll her arm in the first game, fans can expect her to come out all guns blazing in both departments against Trent. She could be the prime captaincy pick for your team in the TR-W vs NSC-W Dream11 game.

