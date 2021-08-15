TRT-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women's Match 29

Trent Rockets Women will take on Manchester Originals Women in match number 29 of The Hundred Women's competition at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday.

Trent Rockets Women have won and lost three games apiece in The Hundred. They need to win their only remaining group stage fixture to keep their playoff hopes alive. Meanwhile, Manchester Originals Women are out of the knockout race, having won just two of their four The Hundred games.

TRT-W vs MNR-W Probable Playing 11 Today

Trent Rockets Women: Rachel Priest (wk), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Natalie Sciver (c), Katherine Brunt, Heather Graham, Sarah Glenn, Abigail Freeborn, Emily Windsor, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Georgia Davis

Manchester Originals Women: Lizelle Lee, Emma Lamb, Mignon du Preez, Cordelia Griffith, Sophie Ecclestone, Alice Dyson, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Kate Cross (c), Natalie Brown, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones

Match Details

TRT-W vs MNR-W, Match 29, The Hundred Women's

Date and Time: August 15th 2021, 8 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

Three The Hundred Women's games have been played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham so far, with the teams batting first recording scores of 133, 149 and 125. Although another good batting track is likely to be in store today, the pacers could find some early movement.

Today’s TRT-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Rachel Priest – The New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter has scored 130 runs while striking at 151.16.

Batters

Mignon du Preez - Du Preez has got starts consistently in The Hundred, amassing 108 runs at a strike rate of 102.85.

Abigail Freeborn – Freeborn has contributed decently with the bat, scoring 49 runs at a strike rate of 104.25.

All-rounders

Sammy-Jo Johnson – The Australian seam-bowling all-rounder has been magnificent with the ball, taking 15 wickets in The Hundred. She has also chipped in with 87 runs.

Emma Lamb – Lamb has contributed well with both the bat and ball. She has accumulated 89 runs at a strike rate of 115.58 while also picking up three wickets.

Bowlers

Kate Cross – The Manchester Originals Women skipper has led from the front, taking 10 wickets so far.

Sarah Glenn – The leg-spinner has picked up five wickets from six innings in The Hundred.

Top 5 best players to pick in TRT-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Sammy-Jo Johnson (TRT-W): 592 points

Natalie Sciver (TRT-W): 402 points

Heather Knight (TRT-W): 345 points

Kate Cross (MNR-W): 336 points

Emma Lamb (MNR-W): 237 points

Important stats for TRT-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Sammy-Jo Johnson: 87 runs & 15 wickets; SR – 102.35 & ER – 1.14 runs per ball

Natalie Sciver: 207 runs & 3 wickets; SR – 139.86 & ER – 1.60 runs per ball

Kate Cross: 10 wickets; ER – 1.27 runs per ball

Mignon du Preez: 108 runs; SR – 102.85

TRT-W vs MNR-W Dream 11 Prediction (The Hundred Women's)

Dream11 Team for Trent Rockets Women vs Manchester Originals Women - The Hundred Women.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rachel Priest, Mignon du Preez, Abigail Freeborn, Cordelia Griffith, Natalie Sciver, Emma Lamb, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross

Captain: Natalie Sciver. Vice-captain: Emma Lamb

Dream11 Team for Trent Rockets Women vs Manchester Originals Women - The Hundred Women.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Abigail Freeborn, Cordelia Griffith, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Hannah Jones, Alex Hartley, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross

Captain: Sammy-Jo Johnson. Vice-captain: Lizelle Lee

Edited by Samya Majumdar