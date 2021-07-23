TRT-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women's Match 3

Trent Rockets Women will take on Southern Brave Women in match number three of The Hundred women's at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

Trent Rockets Women have a pretty decent and balanced squad, with Nat Sciver set to captain the side in The Hundred. The likes of Katherine Brunt, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Rachel Priest and Sarah Glenn are among the top international stars in their ranks.

The Southern Braves, on the other hand, have a solid top order in the form of Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Stafanie Taylor and Sophia Dunkley. Their bowling attack comprises some of England's top domestic England talents apart from skipper Anya Shrubsole.

Squads to choose from

Trent Rockets Women: Nat Sciver (c), Katherine Brunt, Kathryn Bryce, Abbey Freeborn, Nancy Harman, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Ellie Mitchell, Heather Graham, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Rachel Priest, Ella Claridge, Emily Windsor, Sarah Glenn, Teresa Graves

Southern Brave Women: Anya Shrubsole (c), Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Smriti Mandhana, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield, Stafanie Taylor, Danni Wyatt, Lauren Bell, Sonia Odedra, Fi Morris, Sophia Dunkley, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella McCaughan, Charlotte Taylor

TRT-W vs SOB-W Probable Playing 11 Today

Trent Rockets Women: Rachel Priest (wk), Michaela Kirk, Nat Sciver (c), Heather Graham, Abigail Freeborn, Teresa Graves, Kathryn Bryce, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Lucy Higham

Southern Brave Women: Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Stafanie Taylor, Sophia Dunkley, Maia Boucher, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Carla Rudd (wk), Anya Shrubsole (c), Tara Norris, Fi Morris, Lauren Bell

Match Details

Match: Trent Rockets Women vs Southern Brave Women

Date and Time: July 24th 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at Trent Bridge is generally an absolute belter, with teams consistently racking up big scores at the venue. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. More of the same can be expected for Saturday's The Hundred game and another batting beauty is likely to be in store.

TRT-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

Fantasy Tip 1: Dream11 Team for Trent Rockets Women vs Southern Brave Women - The Hundred.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rachel Priest, Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Teresa Graves, Stafanie Taylor, Nat Sciver, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Fi Morris, Katherine Brunt, Lucy Higham, Tara Norris

Captain: Nat Sciver. Vice-captain: Stafanie Taylor

Fantasy Tip 2: Dream11 Team for Trent Rockets Women vs Southern Brave Women - The Hundred.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Carla Rudd, Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Teresa Graves, Stafanie Taylor, Nat Sciver, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Lucy Higham

Captain: Nat Sciver. Vice-captain: Danielle Wyatt

Edited by Samya Majumdar