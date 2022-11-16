TRI vs BAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Super50 Cup 2022, Semi Final 1

T&T Red Force (TRI) will lock horns with Barbados Pride (BAR) in the first semi-final of the Super50 Cup 2022 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday, November 16. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at TRI vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports, and more.

Barbados Pride have won two of their last five matches by big margins and will look to set up a winning streak in the tournament. T&T Red Force, on the other hand, have won four of their last five games this season.

Barbados Pride will give it their all to win the match, but T&T Red Force are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TRI vs BAR Match Details

The first semi-final of the Super50 Cup 2022 will be played on November 16 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 11.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TRI vs BAR, Semi Final 1

Date and Time: November 16, 2022, 11.30 pm IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match.

TRI vs BAR Form Guide

TRI - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

BAR - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

TRI vs BAR Probable Playing XI

TRI Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Shai Hope (wk), Jonathan Carter, Zachary McCaskie, Nicholas Kirton, Kyle Hope, Javed Leacock, Shamar Springer, Camarie Boyce, Jomel Warrican, Roshon Primus, and Akeem Jordan.

BAR Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kjorn Ottley, Darren Bravo, Amir Jangoo, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein, Shannon Gabriel, Terrance Hinds, Sunil Narine, and Jyd Goolie.

TRI vs BAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Hope

S Hope is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. N Pooran is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

K Ottley

D Bravo and K Ottley are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Z McCaskie has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

S Narine

S Narine and R Primus are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Kirton is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Y Cariah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Hosein and Y Cariah. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Gabriel is another good pick for today's match.

TRI vs BAR match captain and vice-captain choices

S Hope

S Hope will bat in the top order and also perform wicketkeeping duties, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He has already earned 436 points in the last five matches.

Y Cariah

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make Y Cariah the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs for the team. He has already earned 406 points in the last five games.

5 Must-Picks for TRI vs BAR, Semi Final 1

K Ottley

S Narine

S Hope

N Pooran

Y Cariah

T&T Red Force vs Barbados Pride Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

T&T Red Force vs Barbados Pride Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

T&T Red Force vs Barbados PrideFantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: N Pooran, S Hope

Batters: K Ottley, D Bravo, Z McCaskie

All-rounders: R Primus, S Narine

Bowlers: Y Cariah, A Hosein, J Warrican, S Gabriel

T&T Red Force vs Barbados Pride Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

T&T Red Force vs Barbados Pride Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: N Pooran, S Hope

Batters: K Ottley, J Mohammed, Z McCaskie

All-rounders: S Narine

Bowlers: Y Cariah, A Hosein, J Warrican, S Gabriel, J Leacock

