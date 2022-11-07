TRI vs CCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Super50 Cup 2022, Match 13

Trinidad & Tobago (TRI) will be up against Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) in Match 13 of the Super50 Cup 2022 at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Monday, November 7. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TRI vs CCC Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 13.

Trinidad & Tobago have had a great start to the competition. They have lost a game but have won twice and are on top of Zone A with four points. They defeated Windward Islands in their previous match by seven wickets.

On the other hand, Combined Campuses and Colleges have failed to get going. They have lost all three of their matches thus far and are lying at the bottom of the table. They have suffered heavy defeats and quickly need to figure out a way to bounce back.

TRI vs CCC Match Details, Match 13

The Match 13 of Super50 Cup 2022 will be played on November 7 at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. The match is set to take place at 6.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TRI vs CCC, Super50 Cup 2022, Match 13

Date and Time: November 7, 2022, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain

Live Streaming and Broadcast: YouTube

TRI vs CCC Pitch Report

The track at the Queen's Park Oval has been competitive and has offered a good competition between bat and ball. Spinners could prove to be decisive here.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 261.6

Average second innings score: 190.6

TRI vs CCC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Trinidad & Tobago: W-L-W

Combined Campuses and Colleges: L-L-L

TRI vs CCC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Trinidad & Tobago Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Trinidad & Tobago Probable Playing 11

DM Bravo, KY Ottley, JN Mohammed, SP Narine, T Hinds, Nicholas Pooran (C), J Da Silva, AJ Hosein, Shannon Gabriel, Jayden Seales, and Y Cariah.

Combined Campuses and Colleges Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Combined Campuses and Colleges Probable Playing 11

KA Kallicharan, Navin Bidaisee, A Mansingh, Odain McCatty, Matthew Forde, Michail Powell, Zavier Khadeem Burton, Romario Leon, Demario Jonathan, Denesh Ramdin (C), and Amari Alexandre Goodridge.

TRI vs CCC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

J Da Silva (3 matches, 111 runs, Average: 37.00)

J Da Silva is a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is a dependable player who has scored 111 runs in three matches at an average of 37.

Top Batter pick

K Ottley (3 matches, 150 runs, Average: 75.00)

K Ottley is the third-highest scorer in the competition and he has looked in great touch with the bat. He has amassed 150 runs in three games at an average of 75.

Top All-rounder pick

M Forde (3 matches, 49 runs and 1 wicket)

M Forde has collected 49 runs from three games at an average of 24.50. He also has two wickets to his name.

Top Bowler pick

A Hosein (3 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.52)

A Hosein is the biggest name in the bowling unit of Trinidad & Tobago. He has been in outstanding form and has taken five wickets in three matches at an economy of 4.52.

TRI vs CCC match captain and vice-captain choices

S Narine

S Narine is an unbelievable all-rounder and he could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your TRI vs CCC Dream11 Fantasy Team. Narine has scalped six wickets in three games at an average of 10.50 and has a wonderful economy rate of 2.25. He has also added 30 runs at a brisk pace.

S Gabriel

S Gabriel is the leading wicket-taker in the competition. He has taken seven scalps at an average of 13.71 and has an economy rate of 4.80. He has also delivered three maidens.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TRI vs CCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Narine 30 runs and 6 wickets 263 points S Gabriel 7 wickets 237 points K Ottley 150 runs 208 points A Hosein 5 wickets 179 points J Da Silva 111 runs 173 points

TRI vs CCC match expert tips

S Narine and S Gabriel have been in majestic form. They will be a safe captaincy pairing for your Dream11 Fantasy.

TRI vs CCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Head to Head League

TRI vs CCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: J Da Silva, N Pooran, D Ramdin

Batters: K Ottley, D Bravo, J Drakes

All-rounders: S Narine, M Forde

Bowlers: S Gabriel, A Hosein, R Leon

TRI vs CCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Grand League

TRI vs CCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: J Da Silva, N Pooran

Batters: K Ottley, D Bravo, J Drakes

All-rounders: S Narine, M Forde, A Mansingh

Bowlers: S Gabriel, A Hosein, R Leon

