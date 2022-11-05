TRI vs WIS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Super50 Cup 2022, Match 10

Trinidad & Tobago (TRI) will square off against Windward Islands (WIS) in the 10th match of the Super50 Cup 2022 at Queen's Park in Chesterfield on Saturday, November 5. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TRI vs WIS Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 10.

Trinidad & Tobago have had a decent start to the competition. They have lost and won a game each and are second in the table with two points. They are entering this game after losing their previous encounter with Guyana by three runs.

Windward Islands, on the other hand, have won both their matches and they are on top of Zone A standings. They have four points to their name and Windward Islands beat Combined Campuses and Colleges by 50 runs in a rain-interrupted game recently.

TRI vs WIS Match Details, Match 10

The 10th match of Super50 Cup 2022 will be played on November 5 at the Queen's Park in Chesterfield. The match is set to take place at 6.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TRI vs WIS, Super50 Cup 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: November 5, 2022, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Queen's Park, Chesterfield

Live Streaming and Broadcast: YouTube

TRI vs WIS Pitch Report

The track at the Queen's Park has favored the batters and has been a pretty decent batting surface. High scores have been prevalent in both the matches held here so far and that trend is likely to continue.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 298

Average second innings score: 188.5

TRI vs WIS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Trinidad & Tobago: L-W

Windward Islands: W-W

TRI vs WIS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Trinidad & Tobago Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Trinidad & Tobago Probable Playing 11

Evin Lewis, DM Bravo, JN Mohammed, SP Narine, I Khan, M Deyal, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran (C), J Da Silva, AJ Hosein, and Jayden Seales.

Windward Islands Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Windward Islands Probable Playing 11

ADS Fletcher, KJ Cottoy, JP Greaves, SW Ambris (C), KAR Hodge, LM Edwards, Johnson Charles, K Dember, OC McCoy, SH Lewis, and PAS McSween.

TRI vs WIS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Nicholas Pooran (2 matches, 32 runs, Average: 32.00)

Nicholas Pooran is a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. The West Indies captain has scored 32 runs in two matches at an average of 32 but needs to stick around longer.

Top Batter pick

K Ottley (2 matches, 114 runs, Average: 114)

K Ottley has looked in solid touch with the bat in hand. He has managed 114 runs in just two games at an average of 114 and has been in great form.

Top All-rounder pick

K Hodge (2 matches, 148 runs and 2 wickets)

K Hodge is the second-highest run-scorer in the competition and he has amassed 148 runs in two games at an average of 148. Hodge has already scored a century and he has also taken two wickets thus far.

Top Bowler pick

S Gabriel (2 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.28)

S Gabriel has bowled quite impressively in the last two matches so far. He has scalped five wickets at an average of 12 and has an economy rate of 4.28.

TRI vs WIS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Athanaze

A Athanaze is the top-scorer in the Super50 Cup and has smashed consecutive centuries in back-to-back games. Athanaze has hammered 273 runs in two games at an average of 136.50 and at a strike rate of over 101. He could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your TRI vs WIS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine smacked 30 runs at a magnificent strike rate of 176.47 and is yet to be dismissed. He has also taken five wickets in two games at an average of 7.60 and an excellent economy rate of 2.11.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TRI vs WIS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points A Athanaze 273 runs 341 points K Hodge 148 runs and 2 wickets 242 points S Narine 30 runs and 5 wickets 222 points S Gabriel 5 wickets 167 points K Ottley 114 runs 155 points

TRI vs WIS match expert tips

A Athanaze has already scored two centuries and is in majestic form. He will be a wise captaincy pick for your Dream11 Fantasy.

TRI vs WIS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Head to Head League

TRI vs WIS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: N Pooran, A Fletcher

Batters: A Athanaze, K Ottley, J Charles, Darren Bravo

All-rounders: K Hodge, S Narine

Bowlers: S Gabriel, A Hosein, Y Cariah

TRI vs WIS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Grand League

TRI vs WIS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: J Da Silva, N Pooran, A Fletcher

Batters: A Athanaze, K Ottley, J Charles

All-rounders: K Hodge, S Narine

Bowlers: S Gabriel, A Hosein, K Dember

