TRT vs BPH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred match - August 19th, 2023

The Trent Rockets (TRT) and the Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) will face off in the 25th match of The Hundred Men’s competition at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday, August 19.

Lewis Gregory-led Trent Rockets currently occupy the fifth spot on the table with two wins and three defeats. One of their scheduled encounters was abandoned due to incessant rain interruptions.

The Rockets will aim to improve and secure a better position before the tournament progresses to the final league stage games.

On the other hand, Birmingham Phoenix have registered just one victory and lost three matches. They are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. With nothing much going their way, they should now set their sights on disrupting the plans of other competing teams moving forward.

On that note, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the TRT vs BPH Dream11 game.

#3 Joe Root (TRT) - 8.5 Credits

Trent Rockets batter Joe Root is having a decent tournament with the bat. Root has amassed 125 runs in four innings, emerging as the team’s second-leading run-scorer at an average of 41.66 and a strike rate of 164.47.

With an unbeaten 72 being his highest score this edition, Root looks set to play more impressive knocks moving forward.

Moreover, he can showcase his skills with the ball as well, making him a decent vice-captaincy pick for the TRT vs BPH Dream11 game.

#2 Benny Howell (BPH) - 8.5 Credits

Image Credit:- The Telegraph

Birmingham Phoenix, who have had a tough outing, have very few performing players on their side. One such player is Benny Howell. He has scalped six wickets from four innings, becoming the team’s leading wicket-taker.

Additionally, Howell can showcase his prowess with the bat as well. Though he managed to score only 28 runs this season, we can expect him to turn the tables. He is a good captaincy choice to have in your fantasy team.

#1 Daniel Sams (TRT) - 9 Credits

Image Credit:- Twitter.

Trent Rockets all-rounder Daniel Sams is having a good tournament with both bat and ball. In five innings, Sams has accumulated 89 runs at an impressive strike rate of 171.15.

Sams also performed exceedingly well with the ball by becoming the leading wicket-taker of the team, picking up seven wickets from five innings. Sams presents himself as a promising captaincy choice for the TRT vs BPH Dream11 game.

