TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Hundred Men's 2023, Match 25

The 25th game of the Hundred Men's 2023 will see Trent Rockers (TRT) square off against Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday, August 19. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Rockers have won two of their last six games, while Birmingham have won one of their last six. Birmingham will give it their all to win the game, but the Rockers are expected to prevail.

TRT vs BPH Match Details

The 25th game of the Hundred Men's 2023 will be played on August 19 at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham at 7:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TRT vs BPH, Match 25

Date and Time: August 19, 2023; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who're tactically talented should score runs. Pacers could play a key role. Both teams could prefer to bat second.

TRT vs BPH Form Guide

TRT - Won two of their last six games

BPH - Won one of their last six games

TRT vs BPH Probable Playing XIs

TRT

No injury update

Alex Hales, Joe Root, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Colin Munro, Sam Hain, Lewis Gregory (C), Daniel Sams, Samit Patel, Ish Sodhi, Luke Wood, Sam Cook

BPH

No injury update

Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (C), Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Chris Woakes, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

T Kohler

Kohler is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. J Smith is another good pick.

Batters

J Root

L Livingstone and Root are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. C Munro played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

D Sams

B Howell and Sams are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Ali is another good pick.

Bowlers

L Wood

The top bowler picks are K Richardson and Wood. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Milne is another good pick.

TRT vs BPH match captain and vice-captain choices

D Sams

Sams bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 357 points in the last five games.

B Howell

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Howell the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also bowls. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 216 points in the last four games.

Five must-picks for TRT vs BPH, Match 25

J Root

T Kohler

B Howell

D Sams

K Richardson

Trent Rockers vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Trent Rockers vs Birmingham Phoenix Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Kohler

Batters: J Root, L Livingstone, C Munro, A Hales

All-rounders: D Sams, M Ali, B Howell

Bowlers: K Richardson, L Wood, A Milne

Trent Rockers vs Birmingham Phoenix Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Kohler, J Smith

Batters: J Root, L Livingstone, C Munro, S Hain

All-rounders: D Sams, B Howell

Bowlers: K Richardson, L Wood, T Sangha