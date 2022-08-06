TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Men's Hundred 2022, Match 4

The fourth match of the Men's Hundred 2022 will see Trent Rockets (TRT) take on Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday, August 6.

The Trent Rockets have a star-studded squad boasting sufficient depth and balance to warrant the early favorites tag coming into the Hundred. In addition to household names in Alex Hales and Rashid Khan, the Trent Rockets have added the likes of Colin Munro and Daniel Sams to the mix.

However, they face a tough assignment in the form of Birmingham Phoenix, who fell short in the final last season. They also have a resourceful squad headlined by Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone and will fancy their chances of a win in this fixture.

TRT vs BPH Probable Playing 11 Today

TRT XI

Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Colin Munro, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Lewis Gregory (c), Samit Patel, Daniel Sams, Rashid Khan, Matt Carter and Sam Cook.

BPH XI

Matthew Wade/Miles Hammond, Will Smeed, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Chris Benjamin (wk), Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Imran Tahir, Kane Richardson and Henry Brookes/Adam Milne.

Match Details

TRT vs BPH, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: 6th August 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at Trent Bridge with there being little help on offer for the pacers early on. Batters should enjoy the conditions, with the dimensions of the ground also playing into their hands. There could be some turn available for the spinners as well, with a change of pace being crucial. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today's TRT vs BPH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Chris Benjamin: Chris Benjamin was one of the breakout stars of the Hundred last year, impressing with his finishing and big-hitting skills in the middle order. He has grown in leaps and bounds since then, excelling in the T20 Blast for the Birmingham Bears. Given his added experience, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Alex Hales: Alex Hales is one of the best batters in this format with a heap of experience to fall back on. The Trent Rockets star has been in decent form in the T20 Blast and has a knack for scoring big runs. With the conditions also suiting Hales, who plays most of his English domestic cricket at Trent Bridge, he should be a good addition to your TRT vs BPH Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali has been in decent form himself, coming up with handy performances with both the bat and ball for England. He had a good Hundred campaign last time around, batting in the top order and holding his own as the support spinner for the Phoenix. With Moeen likely to play a prominent role once again, alongside Liam Livingstone, he is a must-have in your TRT vs BPH Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is bound to be a popular pick in TRT vs BPH Dream11 fantasy teams and for good reason. He is perhaps the best bowler in white-ball cricket, with the Afghan leggie excelling in every franchise league he has played in. He was one of the standout bowlers in the previous edition as well and with Rashid adding value with the bat as well, he is another must-have.

Top 3 best players to pick in TRT vs BPH Dream11 prediction team

Joe Root (TRT)

Alex Hales (TRT)

Moeen Ali (BPH)

Important stats for TRT vs BPH Dream11 prediction team

Alex Hales - 374 runs in 14 T20 Blast 2022 matches, SR: 193.78

Dan Mousley - 166 runs in 4 T20 Blast 2022 innings, SR: 178.49

Benny Howell - 11 wickets in 12 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Economy: 6.93

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chris Benjamin, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Will Smeed, Moeen Ali, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Tom Helm, Rashid Khan and Samuel Cook.

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: Will Smeed.

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Men's Hundred 202.2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chris Benjamin, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Will Smeed, Moeen Ali, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Benny Howell, Matt Carter and Samuel Cook.

Captain: Moeen Ali. Vice-captain: Alex Hales.

