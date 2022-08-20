TRT vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Men's Hundred 2022, Match 20

The 20th match of the Men's Hundred 2022 will see Trent Rockets (TRT) take on the London Spirit (LNS) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday, August 20. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TRT vs LNS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

The London Spirit. who are flying high this season, are the only unbeaten team in the Men's Hundred so far. Eoin Morgan and Co. have clicked as a unit, with the likes of Jordan Thompson and Adam Rossington stepping up for them.

The Trent Rockets, meanwhile, are not far off with four wins in five matches this season. While their opening duo of Alex Hales and Dawid Malan have stolen the show, their bowling attack has also backed them consistently. They have now welcomed back Rashid Khan, adding strength to an already impressive bowling attack.

With both teams eyeing a win to strengthen their case for a top-two finish, a cracking contest is on the cards at Trent Bridge.

TRT vs LNS Match Details

The 20th match of the Hundred between Trent Rockets and London Spirit will be played on August 20 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The game is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TRT vs LNS, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 20

Date and Time: 20th August 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Live Streaming: Fancode

TRT vs LNS Pitch Report

Trent Bridge is a high-scoring venue, with the average first-innings score being 162. The dimensions of the ground will play into the batters' hands, who will look to go all out from ball one. Teams have preferred to chase upon winning the toss in both games in the Hundred 2022, given the nature of the track.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 162

Average 2nd-innings score: 152

TRT vs LNS Form Guide

Trent Rockets: WWWLW

London Spirit: WWWW

TRT vs LNS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Trent Rockets Injury/Team News

- Rashid Khan is expected to play in this match and will likely replace Tabraiz Shamsi

Trent Rockets probable playing 11

Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Moores (wk), Lewis Gregory (c), Samit Patel, Daniel Sams, Luke Wood, Rashid Khan and Sam Cook.

London Spirit Injury/Team News

Chris Wood's availability is still unknown, having dropped out of the playing 11 due to injury a couple of games back.

Glenn Maxwell has departed from the Hundred, opening up a spot for Ben McDermott or Josh Inglis, who will replace Maxwell in the London Spirit squad.

London Spirit probable playing 11

Adam Rossington (wk), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ben McDermott, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Kieron Pollard, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood/Brad Wheal and Mason Crane.

TRT vs LNS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Adam Rossington (4 matches, 88 runs, Strike Rate: 225.64)

Adam Rossington smashed a blistering fifty in his previous Hundred outing against the Northern Superchargers, scoring a 25-ball 66. The burly wicketkeeper is known for his explosive knocks at the top of the order and has been one of London Spirit's better batters. Given his form coming into this game, Rossington is one to watch out for today.

Top Batter Pick

Alex Hales (5 matches, 199 runs, Average: 39.80)

Alex Hales has been brilliant for the Trent Rockets, scoring 199 runs in five matches so far. Hales recently went past the 10000-run mark in T20s, throwing light on his experience and record in this format. With Hales looking in good touch against pace and spin in this tournament, he should be a good addition to your TRT vs LNS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Daniel Sams (5 matches, 58 runs, 6 wickets)

Daniel Sams has not been in the best of form with the ball in recent games. After picking up six wickets in his first two matches, Sams has failed to take a single wicket since then. While his bowling could be backed to come good, Sams has added value with the bat, scoring a fifty against Birmingham Phoenix earlier in the week. Given the balance and depth he adds, Sams could be a popular pick in this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Nathan Ellis (5 matches, 3 wickets, Economy: 7.57)

Like Daniel Sams, Nathan Ellis has also slowed down since his initial burst in the Hundred. Ellis started his Hundred campaign with a three-wicket haul but has failed to add to his tally in the next four matches. However, Ellis is a skilled death-bowler whose variations and ability to hit the yorker length consistently hold him in good stead. With the Aussie pacer due for a few wickets for the London Spirit, he is a must-have in your TRT vs LNS Dream11 fantasy team.

TRT vs LNS match captain and vice-captain choices

Alex Hales

Alex Hales has scores of 58, 43, 38, one and 59 in the Hundred, throwing light on his remarkable consistency. In both of his games at Trent Bridge this season, Hales has scored fifties and won the Player of the Match awards, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

Jordan Thompson

Jordan Thompson has been a revelation with the ball for London Spirit, picking up nine wickets in just four matches. He is a skilled bowler who uses his variations to good effect in the backend of the innings. Thompson can hit big sixes with the bat as well, making for the perfect captaincy option for your TRT vs LNS Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TRT vs LNS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Fantasy Points Player Stats Dawid Malan 334 241 runs in 5 matches Jordan Thompson 305 9 wickets in 4 matches Alex Hales 333 203 runs in 5 matches Mason Crane 196 6 wickets in 4 matches Adam Rossington 181 88 runs in 4 matches

TRT vs LNS match expert tips

Alex Hales and Dawid Malan are both enticing options for captaincy in your TRT vs LNS Dream11 fantasy team. Both have scored two fifties each and are among the top-scorers in the competition. With the pitch favoring the batters, picking either as your captain or vice-captain could be a game-changer.

TRT vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

TRT vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

TRT vs LNS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Adam Rossington, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Batters: Alex Hales (c), Dawid Malan, Dan Lawrence

All-Rounder: Liam Dawson, Daniel Sams, Jordan Thompson (vc)

Bowlers: Luke Wood, Rashid Khan, Nathan Ellis

TRT vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

TRT vs LNS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ben McDermott, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c)

Batters: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Dan Lawrence

All-Rounder: Daniel Sams, Jordan Thompson (vc)

Bowlers: Luke Wood, Mason Crane, Rashid Khan, Nathan Ellis

