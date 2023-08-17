TRT vs MNR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred Men's Match - August 17th, 2023

Trent Rockets, led by Lewis Gregory, have registered two victories, suffering two losses in the five encounters they've participated in. One of their contests ended without a result. With a positive net run rate, they carry the fourth position on the points table and they would love to add more victories to their tally.

Under the leadership of Jos Buttler, Manchester Originals are currently at the fifth spot with a negative net run rate. Unfortunately, they started the tournament with a defeat and they're having an inconsistent tournament. They would require to reverse their fortunes to secure a better spot.

No more dilly-dallying, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the TRT vs MNR Dream11 game.

#3 Jos Buttler (MNR) - 9 Credits

Manchester Originals skipper Jos Buttler is having an excellent tournament with the bat in hand. In just five encounters, the hard-hitting opening batter Buttler has amassed 167 runs at an average of 41.75 and a strike rate of 147.78.

With the highest score of 62 this season, Buttler is undoubtedly the best vice-captaincy choice to have in your team for the shortest format of the game.

#2 Daniel Sams (TRT) - 9 Credits

Trent Rockets all-rounder Daniel Sams is one of the best all-rounders to keep an eye on in this particular game. In four innings, the batter has mustered 76 runs and moreover, he has showcased his bowling skills by picking five wickets with the ball in hand.

Given his ability to do well in both batting and bowling departments, Sams is rated as a decent captaincy choice in your fantasy team for the TRT vs MNR Dream11 game.

#1 Jamie Overton (MNR) - 8.5 Credits

Jamie Overton, the Manchester Originals, batting all-rounder is the team’s second leading run-scorer in this season with 144 runs from four innings. Overton is just behind Buttler in the runs tally, a testament to the remarkable display of his batting prowess throughout this edition.

With the unbeaten highest score of 83 and a strike rate of 211.76, Overton is undoubtedly the most valuable captaincy choice for the TRT vs MNR Dream11 game. Additionally, he has scalped two wickets with the ball as well.

