TRT vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Men's Hundred 2022, Match 17

The 17th match of the Men's Hundred 2022 will see Trent Rockets (TRT) take on the Oval Invincibles (OVI) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Wednesday, August 17.

After a loss in their opening fixture, the Oval Invincibles have won their next three games to set themselves up nicely for a top-three finish. While their star opener Jason Roy is struggling for form, the rest of the team has stepped up at times of need.

Trent Rockets have also won three out of their four matches this season, with their opening duo of Dawid Malan and Alex Hales delivering consistently. Although they come into the game on the back of a loss at the hands of the Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Rockets will start as the favorites.

With both teams keen to boost their top-three aspirations, another entertaining game beckons at Trent Bridge.

TRT vs OVI Probable Playing 11 Today

TRT XI

Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Ian Cockbain, Lewis Gregory (c), Samit Patel, Daniel Sams, Luke Wood, Tabraiz Shamsi and Sam Cook.

OVI XI

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw/Hilton Cartwright, Sam Billings (c&wk), Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Danny Briggs and Mohammad Hasnain.

Match Details

TRT vs OVI, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 17

Date and Time: 17th August 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

The pitch at Trent Bridge is a great one to bat on, with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. The batters will look to go on the attack from the word go, with the ball skidding nicely on to the bat. There could be some turn available for the spinners, but the the dimensions of the ground go against them. A change of pace will be key in the backend of the innings, with chasing being the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Today's TRT vs OVI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sam Billings: Sam Billings has shown glimpses of his ability in the Hundred this season, but is due for a big performance. The Oval Invincibles captain is a good player of both pace and spin and has improved his power game immensely over the last few seasons. With Billings adding value with his keeping skills as well, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Alex Hales: Alex Hales had a rare failure in the previous game, succumbing to spin in the powerplay phase. However, he has been one of the standout batters this season with 140 runs to his name in four matches. His record at Trent Bridge is noteworthy and given his explosive batting ability, Hales should be a fine addition to your TRT vs OVI Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Daniel Sams: After a bright start to his campaign on the bowling front, Daniel Sams has gone wicketless in his last couple of games. He has been a touch expensive as well, but remains Trent Rockets' go-to bowler in the death overs. He is a handy batter as well, scoring a fine fifty against Birmingham Phoenix. Given his all-round abilities, Sams could be backed to put in a good performance today.

Bowler

Reece Topley: While Will Jacks' hundred stole the show in the Oval Invincibles' win over Southern Brave, Reece Topley also had a good game with the ball. He picked up three wickets, with two of them coming in the powerplay phase itself. He has been in good form throughout the English summer and given his ability to swing the new-ball viciously, Topley could be a handy pick in your TRT vs OVI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in TRT vs OVI Dream11 prediction team

Daniel Sams (TRT)

Alex Hales (TRT)

Jason Roy (OVI)

Important stats for TRT vs OVI Dream11 prediction team

Dawid Malan - 203 runs in 4 Hundred 2022 matches, Average: 101.50

Will Jacks - 190 runs in 3 Hundred 2022 innings, Average: 95.00

Sunil Narine - 8 wickets in 4 Hundred 2022 matches, Economy: 5.70

TRT vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

TRT vs OVI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Billings, Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Sunil Narine, Daniel Sams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Luke Wood, Tom Curran and Reece Topley.

Captain: Jason Roy. Vice-captain: Daniel Sams.

TRT vs OVI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Billings, Jason Roy, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Sunil Narine, Daniel Sams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Luke Wood, Tom Curran and Sam Curran.

Captain: Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Vice-captain: Sunil Narine.

