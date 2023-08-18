TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred Women’s match - August 19th, 2023

Trent Rockets (TRT-W) and Birmingham Phoenix (BPH-W) clash in the 25th game of The Hundred Women’s Competition at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Saturday, August 19.

Nat Sciver Brunt's Rockets are having an inconsistent campaign, securing two wins but also enduring three defeats in six games. One of their games yielded a no result due to heavy rain. Trent Rockets are fourth in the standings. Meanwhile, Birmingham, led by Evelyn Jones, are carrying the wooden spoon suffering five defeats and are winless in the tournament.

On that note, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for your TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 prediction team:

#3 Sophie Devine (BPH-W) - 9 Credits

The Phoenix’s standout opening batter is having a decent campaign with the willow. However, Devine's teammates are yet to complement her efforts.

In five innings, she has accumulated 159 runs at an average of 31.80 and strike rate of 137.06. She could prove to be an excellent vice-captaincy pick in your TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Nat Sciver Brunt (TRT-W) - 9 Credits

Nat Sciver Brunt (Image Credit:- The Telegraph)

The Trent Rockets all-rounder has been largely successful with the bat but has failed to create a significant impact with the ball.

In five innings, Brunt has emerged as her team’s leading run-scorer, garnering 177 runs at an average of 59 and impressive strike rate of 165.42, with her best being an unbeaten 81. She's a compelling captaincy choice in your TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 prediction team.

#1 Bryony Smith (TRT-W) - 8.5 Credits

Bryony Smith (Image Credit:- Surrey County Cricket Club)

The Trent Rockets opening batter is undoubtedly the most valuable captaincy choice to have in your TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 prediction team.

The spin bowling all-rounder has scalped four wickets and scored 153 runs in five innings at an excellent strike rate of 166.30. Given her ability to give a plethora of fantasy points in both departments, Smith is a standout captaincy pick.

Poll : Who will fetch most points in today's TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Contest? Nat Sciver Bryony Smith 0 votes