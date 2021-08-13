TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women's, Match 27

Trent Rockets Women will take on Birmingham Phoenix Women in the 27th match of The Hundred Women's competition at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday.

Trent Rockets, who are currently fourth in the table with seven points, will be able to book their spot in the playoffs if they win today. But for Birmingham Phoenix, the match is essentially a dead rubber. With just two wins and four losses, they are seventh in the standings and are out of contention for a playoff spot.

TRT-W vs BPH-W Probable Playing 11 Today

TRT-W XI

Rachel Priest (wk), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Natalie Sciver (c), Katherine Brunt, Heather Graham, Abigail Freeborn, Sarah Glenn, Kathryn Bryce, Emily Windsor, Georgia Davis, Nancy Harman

BPH-W XI

Shafali Verma, Eve Jones, Katie Mack, Amy Jones (c and wk), Erin Burns, Georgia Elwiss, Gwenan Davies, Emily Arlott, Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood

Match Details

TRT-W vs BPH-W, 27th Match, The Hundred Women's

Date and Time: 13th August, 2021, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

The pitch at Trent Bridge generally favors the batters, especially in the shorter formats. Bowlers will find it difficult to contain the flow of runs and pick up wickets. The team batting first is likely to win today's The Hundred match.

Today’s TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Amy Jones has been nothing short of fantastic, consistently delivering the goods for his side in The Hundred. She has scored 108 runs in six matches so far.

Batters

Young sensation Shafali Verma finally found her mojo in The Hundred, scoring 76* in just 42 deliveries against Welsh Fire Women.

Evelyn Jones has been a consistent performer for her side, amassing 156 runs in the tournament so far.

All-rounder

Sammy Jo-Johnson has been one of the best performers for her side and should be included in your TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 fantasy team. She has scored 71 runs while also picking up 12 wickets.

Bowler

Kirstie Gordon will be leading the line for Birmingham Phoenix Women, having picked up nine wickets in The Hundred so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 prediction team

Sammy Jo-Johnson (TRT-W) – 481 points

Natalie Sciver (TRT-W) – 379 points

Kirstie Gordon (BPH-W) – 359 points

Heather Graham (TRT-W) – 305 points

Eve Jones (BPH-W) – 250 points

Important stats for TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 prediction team

Sammy Jo-Johnson: 71 runs and 12 wickets

Natalie Sciver: 190 runs and 3 wickets

Kirstie Gordon: 9 wickets

Shafali Verma: 147 runs

Eve Jones: 156 runs and 1 wicket

TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred Women's)

TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rachel Priest, Amy Jones, Eve Jones, Shafali Verma, Katie Mack, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Natalie Sciver, Heather Graham, Kirstie Gordon, Sarah Glenn, Kathryn Bryce

Captain: Sammy Jo-Johnson. Vice-captain: Natalie Sciver

TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rachel Priest, Amy Jones, Eve Jones, Shafali Verma, Katie Mack, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Natalie Sciver, Kirstie Gordon, Sarah Glenn, Abtaha Maqsood, Lucy Higham

Captain: Shafali Verma. Vice-captain: Kirstie Gordon

Edited by Samya Majumdar