TRT-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Hundred 2022, Match 12

The 12th match of the Women's Hundred 2022 will see Trent Rockets Women (TRT-W) take on London Spirit Women (LNS-W) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday, August 20. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TRT vs LNS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

The London Spirit are yet to win a game in the Hundred despite the likes of Beth Mooney and Alice Monaghan impressing for them. While youngster Charlotte Dean will be under some pressure as captain, the experienced trio of Mooney, Megan Schutt and Sophie Luff will need to step up today.

Trent Rockets, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of two consecutive losses. Despite boasting perhaps the best bowling attack in the competition, the Rockets are yet to click as a unit with the bat. They will still start as the favorites, owing to home conditions and superior starpower in the side.

With both teams itching to return to winning ways, a cracking game beckons at Trent Bridge.

TRT-W vs LNS-W Match Details

The 12th match of the Women's Hundred between Trent Rockets Women and London Spirit Women will be played on August 20 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TRT-W vs LNS-W, The Women's Hundred 2022, Match 12

Date and Time: 20th August 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Live Streaming: Fancode

TRT-W vs LNS-W Pitch Report

The only Hundred Women's game at the venue saw 112 being chased down with relative ease. The Trent Rockets used 64 balls of spin in the previous game, with the pacers not picking up many wickets. Chasing should be the preferred option upon winning the toss in the Hundred 2022.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 1

1st innings score: 112

2nd innings score: 115

TRT-W vs LNS-W Form Guide

Trent Rockets: WLL

London Spirit: LL

TRT vs LNS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Trent Rockets Women injury/team news

- No changes are expected.

Trent Rockets Women probable playing 11

Elyse Villani, Bryony Smith, Natalie Sciver (c), Marie Kelly, Mignon du Preez, Alana King, Katherine Brunt, Abbey Freeborn (wk), Sarah Glenn, Kathryn Bryce and Sophie Munro.

London Spirit Women injury/team news

- No changes are expected.

London Spirit Women probable playing 11

Beth Mooney (wk), Grace Scrivens, Amelia Kerr, Danielle Gibson, Sophie Luff, Naomi Dattani, Alice Monaghan, Charlotte Dean (c), Natasha Wraith, Freya Davies and Megan Schutt.

TRT-W vs LNS-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abigail Freeborn (3 matches, 55 runs, Average: 27.50)

Abigail Freeborn has scored 55 runs in three matches. She stole the limelight against the Manchester Originals, scoring a 38-ball 45. With Freeborn likely to bat higher than Natasha Wraith in this game, she is a handy option to have in your fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Beth Mooney (2 matches, 127 runs, strike rate: 169.33)

Beth Mooney has been in sensational form in T20 cricket lately. While she scored 179 runs in five Commonwealth Games matches for Australia, she translated the same form into the Hundred as well. She has scores of 97 (55) and 30 (20) in the Hundred, scoring at a decent pace as well. With Mooney capable of scoring big runs consistently, she is a must-have in your TRT-W vs LNS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Amelia Kerr (2 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 21.33)

Amelia Kerr has done well for the London Spirit so far, picking up three wickets and also scoring 53 runs in two matches. The New Zealand all-rounder has been a touch expensive with the ball, conceding 1.6 runs per ball, but has taken wickets at times of need. With Kerr batting in the top order and being the lead spinner in the side, she is likely to be a popular pick in TRT-W vs LNS-W Dream11 fantasy contests.

Top Bowler Pick

Alana King (3 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 8.20)

Alana King has been the standout bowler for Trent Rockets, churning out figures of 1/18, 0/8 and 4/15 in her three outings this season. Her economy rate of 4.10 is the second-best in the competition (for bowlers who have bowled more than 10 balls). With King also boasting a strike-rate of 137.5 with the bat in the Hundred, she should be a brilliant pick in your TRT-W vs LNS-W match.

TRT-W vs LNS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Natalie Sciver

Natalie Sciver is one of the leading all-rounders in the game. She has smashed 90 runs in two matches in the tournament, scoring nearly 40 percent of her side's runs. Sciver also has a knack for picking up key wickets, making her a fine differential pick for this game.

Grace Scrivens

Grace Scrivens is yet to fire in the Hundred, but was one of the best performers on the domestic circuit, scoring 141 runs and picking up seven wickets in six Charlotte Edwards Cup matches. She is likely to bat at the top of the order and chip in with the ball for the London Spirit. A relatively unknown entity in the Hundred, Scrivens could be an invaluable option for your TRT-W vs LNS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TRT-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Fantasy Points Player Stats Alana King 213 5 wickets in 3 matches Beth Mooney 172 127 runs in 2 matches Amelia Kerr 170 3 wickets in 2 matches Bryony Smith 161 4 wickets in 3 matches Sarah Glenn 156 4 wickets in 3 matches

TRT-W vs LNS-W match expert tips

Beth Mooney is perhaps the most in-form batter on the women's circuit. She topped the Commonwealth Games charts and is also the leading run-scorer in the Hundred at the time of writing. Given her recent form, Mooney is bound to be a popular captaincy option for TRT-W vs LNS-W Dream11 fantasy teams.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this TRT-W vs LNS-W match, click here!

TRT-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Women's Hundred 2022)

TRT-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

TRT-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Abbey Freeborn

Batter: Beth Mooney (c), Marie Kelly, Sophie Luff

All-Rounder: Nat Sciver (vc), Amelia Kerr, Bryony Smith, Grace Scrivens

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Alana King, Charlotte Dean

TRT-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

TRT-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Abbey Freeborn

Batter: Beth Mooney, Elyse Villani, Sophie Luff

All-Rounder: Nat Sciver (c), Amelia Kerr, Bryony Smith, Grace Scrivens (vc)

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Alana King, Freya Davies