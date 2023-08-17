TRT-W vs MNR-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred Women’s match - August 17th, 2023

The Trent Rockets Women (TRT-W) and the Manchester Originals Women (MNR-W) are set to clash against each other in the 23rd match of The Hundred Women’s Competition at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday, August 17.

Led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, the Rockets are having an inconsistent tournament this time around. They have managed to secure just one win out of five matches and suffered three losses. One of their encounters yielded no result due to incessant rains.

The Manchester Originals Women, on the other hand, have also won just one encounter out of five matches. They have suffered two defeats, while the other two encounters ended without a result. They’re currently fifth in the points table and will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

On that note, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the TRT-W vs MNR-W Dream11 game.

#3 Bryony Smith (TRT-W) - 8.5 Credits

The Trent Rockets Women’s opening batter Bryony Smith is one of the few players to watch out from her side. Smith has accumulated 125 runs from four innings so far at an average of 31.25 and a strike rate of 171.23.

Moreover, Smith has also picked three wickets from four innings, making her a valuable all-round captaincy choice to have in your fantasy team for the TRT-W vs MNR-W Dream11 game.

#2 Nat Sciver Brunt (TRT-W) - 9 Credits

Nat Sciver Brunt, the Trent Rockets Women’s all-rounder, is having an impressive tournament with the bat. She has mustered 144 runs from four innings so far with the highest score of an unbeaten 81.

Given her wealth of experience at the international level, she is a prime vice-captaincy choice in your fantasy XI for the TRT-W vs MNR-W Dream11 game.

#1 Sophie Ecclestone (MNR-W) - 9 Credit

Manchester Originals Women’s skipper Sophie Ecclestone could be the most valuable captaincy choice in your team. So far, she has scalped six wickets from three innings. She will look to improve her performance as Manchester aim to bounce back.

The left-arm orthodox bowler, known for her accuracy and miser economy, can be handy with the bat as well for her side. She enters this contest as a decent captaincy pick for the TRT-W vs MNR-W Dream11 game.

