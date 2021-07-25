TRT-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women Match 7

Trent Rockets Women will take on Northern Superchargers Women in the seventh match of The Hundred Women on Monday.

Trent Rockets Women stumbled in their tournament opener, losing their opening fixture against Southern Brave Women by 23 runs. Batting first, Southern Brave posted a total of 133 runs. Trent Rockets could only manage 110 in response, and are second from bottom with an NRR of -1.15.

Northern Superchargers, meanwhile, are second from the top of The Hundred Women 2021 points table. They were up against Welsh Fire Women in their first game. Chasing a target of 131, Northern Superchargers won with six wickets in hand.

Squads to choose from

Trent Rockers Women

Nat Sciver (c), Katherine Brunt, Kathryn Bryce, Abbey Freeborn, Nancy Harman, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Ellie Mitchell, Heather Graham, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Rachel Priest, Ella Claridge, Emily Windsor, Sarah Glenn, Teresa Graves.

Northern Superchargers Women

Jemimah Rodrigues, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Laura Wolvaardt, Bess Heath, Hollie Armitage, Elizabeth Russell, Alice Davidson-Richards, Pheobe Graham, Linsey Smith, Helen Fenby, Kalea Moore, Sterre Kalis, Katie Levick, Ami Campbell, Laura Kimmince, Beth Langston.

TRT-W vs NOS-W Probable Playing XIs

Trent Rockers Women

Rachel Priest (wk), Michaela Kirk, Nat Sciver (c), Heather Graham, Abigail Freeborn, Teresa Graves, Kathryn Bryce, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Lucy Higham.

Northern Superchargers Women

Lauren Winfield-Hill (capt), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues, Holly Armitage, Laura Kimmince, Alice Davidson-Richards, Beth Langston, Bess Heath (wk), Linsey Smith, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick.

Match Details

Match: Trent Rockers Women vs Northern Superchargers Women, Match 7.

Date and Time: 26th July 2021, 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Trent Bridge is expected to be a sporting one, so both batters and bowlers should find assistance. Pacers could be key on this track, especially with the new ball. The average first-innings score recorded at this venue is 135.

TRT-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction

TRT-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laura Winfield, Jemimah Rodrigues, Abigail Freeborn, Laura Wolvaardt, Nat Sciver, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Katherine Brunt, Linsey Smith, Katie Levick, Liz Russell.

Captain: Nat Sciver. Vice-Captain: Alice Davidson-Richards.

TRT-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Laura Winfield, Jemimah Rodrigues, Abigail Freeborn, Laura Wolvaardt, Nat Sciver, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith, Katie Levick, Liz Russell.

Captain: Jemimah Rodrigues. Vice-Captain: Sammy Jo-Johnson.

Edited by Bhargav