TRT-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women, Match 12

The Trent Rockets Women (TRT-W) will take on the Northern Superchargers Women (NOS-W) in the 12th match of The Hundred Women's Competition at the iconic Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Wednesday, August 9. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TRT-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Trent Rockets have played two games in the tournament so far. They lost one and the other match was abandoned due to rain to their misfortune. The Rockets are currently lingering at the bottom of the table and are yet to get off the mark in the points table.

The Northern Superchargers have lost one and won one of their two encounters. Currently, they are fourth in the points table and will be looking for a win to maintain their position at the top of the points table.

TRT-W vs NOS-W Match Details

The 12th match of The Hundred Women's Competition will be played on August 9 at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The match will commence at 4.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TRT-W vs NOS-W, Match 12, The Hundred Women's Competition

Date and Time: August 9, 2023, Wednesday; 4.00 pm IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

TRT-W vs NOS-W Probable Playing XIs

TRT-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

TRT-W Probable Playing XI

Bryony Smith, Lizelle Lee (wk), Naomi Dattani, Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Fran Wilson, Joanne Gardner, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, A Stonehouse, and K Gordon.

NOS-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NOS-W Probable Playing XI

M Kelly, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield, Hollie Armitage (c), A Davidson Richards, B Heath (wk), Georgia Wareham, L Dobson, Kate Cross, L Smith, and G Ballinger.

TRT-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Lizelle Lee

Lizelle Lee is an experienced campaigner and is pretty good both behind and in front of the stumps. Lee looks like the best wicketkeeper pick for this game.

Batter - Jemimah Rodrigues

This Indian batter has not yet found her groove in this tournament. But Jemimah bats in the top order and is a pretty consistent run-scorer. Hence, though her current form says otherwise, she looks like a good batter pick for this match.

All-rounder - Nat Sciver-Brunt

If there is one player who can change the course of a game with both the bat and the ball, it is Nat Sciver-Brunt. The English international should be the prime pick for this game.

Bowler - Linsey Smith

Linsey Smith has looked good with the ball, especially in the last match. It looks like she has picked up her wicket-taking form and that makes her a pretty good choice from the bowler category for this match.

TRT-W vs NOS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Nat Sciver-Brunt

Nat Sciver-Brunt can be a pretty impactful player with both the bat and the ball. She has the ability to deliver in any kind of crunch situation and that makes, Sciver-Brunt a great choice as the captain or the vice-captain for the match.

Alice Davidson-Richards

Alice Davidson Richards started the tournament on a high with a brilliant bowling performance in the first match. However, she failed to keep up the show in the next game, Richards' wicket-taking abilities make her a great choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for TRT-W vs NOS-W, Match 12

Jemimah Rodrigues

Georgia Wareham

Nat Sciver-Brunt

Alice Davidson-Richards

Linsey Smith

The wicket at Trent Bridge will be good for batting for most period of the game. Top-order batters and all-rounders will have the chance to pick up the most points in the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

TRT-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 12, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Lizelle Lee

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Marie Kelly, Hollie Armitage, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield

All-rounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Georgia Wareham, Alice Davidson-Richards

Bowlers: Kate Cross, Linsey Smith

TRT-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 12, Grand League Team

