TRT-W vs. NOS-W Dream11 prediction: Top 3 picks for today's The Hundred Women's match

Trent Rockets Women and the Northern Superchargers Women will take the field in the seventh match of The Hundred Women 2021 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Monday.

The Rockets Women did not have a successful outing in their opening clash of The Hundred. They faced defeat at the hands of Southern Brave Women.

The Northern Superchargers Women, on the other hand, started with a brilliant win against the Welsh Fire Women.

While one team will look to bounce back, the other will want to continue their winning run. On that note, here are the top three picks for your Dream11 team for the upcoming fixture in The Hundred Women 2021.

Northern Superchargers spinner Linsey Smith grabbed three wickets against the Welsh Fire Women in their opening encounter of The Hundred Women.

She conceded only 14 runs off her 20 deliveries. Smith has played nine T20Is for England and has 13 wickets to her name at an economy of just 6.06.

Trent Rockets Women skipper Natalie Sciver displayed her all-round abilities in her side’s first game of The Hundred Women 2021.

She first picked up a couple of wickets with the ball and later scored a 29-ball 44 as well, striking at 151.7.

However, her all-round show couldn’t take her side past the line. Sciver will look to continue to lead from the front.

Northern Superchargers’ opening batter Jemimah Rodrigues set The Hundred Women on fire with a breathtaking knock in her very first game.

She smashed her way through to a brilliant unbeaten 92 off just 43 deliveries, which included 17 fours and a six, at a strike rate of 214.

Moreover, the classy innings came in a run-chase, only increasing her value further. Her blitz helped the Northern Superchargers chase down a 131-run target against the Welsh Fire Women with relative ease.

