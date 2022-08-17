TRT-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Women's Hundred 2022, Match 9

The ninth match of the Men's Hundred 2022 will see Trent Rockets Women (TRT-W) take on the Oval Invincibles Women (OVI-W) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Wednesday, August 17.

The defending champions Oval Invincibles had a brilliant start to their Hundred campaign, but were outplayed in their previous game against Southern Brave. They will be keen to return to winning ways against the Trent Rockets, who also come into the game on the back of a loss against Birmingham Phoenix. Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, the Rockets will start as the favorites, given the starpower they boast on the bowling front. With two valuable points up for grabs, an entertaining game is on the cards in Nottingham.

TRT-W vs OVI-W Probable Playing 11 Today

TRT-W XI

Bryony Smith, Elyse Villani, Nat Sciver (c), Mignon du Preez, Marie Kelly, Abigail Freeborn (wk), Alana King, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Kathryn Bryce and Georgia Davis.

OVI-W XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk), Suzie Bates, Alice Capsey, Dane van Niekerk (c), Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Kira Chathli, Kirstie White, Eva Gray, Ryana Macdonald Gay and Sophia Smale.

Match Details

TRT-W vs OVI-W, The Women's Hundred 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: 17th August 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected at Trent Bridge despite there being some help on offer for the spinners. The pacers are not expected to get much swing with the new ball, allowing batters to trust the bounce and play their shots freely. There could be some turn on offer for the spinners in the middle phase, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Chasing should be the preferred option upon winning the toss, with 140-150 being a defendable total.

Today's TRT-W vs OVI-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Lauren Winfield-Hill: Lauren Winfield-Hill had a great start to her Hundred campaign, scoring a fifty against the Northern Superchargers. She looked good in her previous outing against the Southern Brave as well, scoring quick runs in the powerplay phase. Given her form coming into this game, Winfield-Hill should be a good addition to your TRT-W vs OVI-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Elyse Villani: While Elyse Villani has not set the stage on fire for the Trent Rockets, she has still scored some valuable runs at the top of the order. She scored a 25-ball 33 against a strong Birmingham Phoenix side, holding her in good stead. With Villani capable of scoring big runs in the shorter formats, she is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Nat Sciver: Natalie Sciver has been in fine form with the bat over the last few weeks, impressing for England and in the previous game against Birmingham Phoenix. Sciver is one of the best all-rounders in the world, with her bowling prowess being noteworthy. With Sciver likely to enjoy the conditions in Nottingham, she is a must-have in your TRT-W vs OVI-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mady Villiers: Mady Villiers has some experience under her belt, having played for the national team as a specialist bowler. However, Villiers is a skilled bowling all-rounder who is capable of using the long handle to good effect. With Villiers showing glimpses of her ability with the ball this season, she could be backed to put in a good performance today.

Top 3 best players to pick in TRT-W vs OVI-W Dream11 prediction team

Natalie Sciver (TRT-W)

Lauren Winfield-Hill (OVI-W)

Mady Villiers (OVI-W)

Important stats for TRT-W vs OVI-W Dream11 prediction team

Suzie Bates - 61 runs in 2 Hundred 2022 matches, Average: 30.50

Abbey Freeborn - 50 runs in 2 Hundred 2022 innings, Average: 50.00

Alana King - 5 wickets in 2 Hundred 2022 matches, Average: 6.60

TRT-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Women's Hundred 2022)

TRT-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - The Women's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Suzie Bates, Marie Kelly, Mignon du Preez, Nat Sciver, Bryony Smith, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers and Sophia Smale.

Captain: Bryony Smith. Vice-captain: Suzie Bates.

TRT-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - The Women's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Suzie Bates, Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Nat Sciver, Bryony Smith, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers and Ryana Macdonald-Gay.

Captain: Lauren Winfield-Hill. Vice-captain: Nat Sciver.

