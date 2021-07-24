TRT-W vs SOB-W Dream11 prediction: Top 3 picks for today's The Hundred Women's match

Trent Rockets Women face Southern Brave Women in Match No. 3 of The Hundred Women 2021 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Trent Rockets Women have stars in their line-up in the form of skipper Natalie Sciver, Rachel Priest, Katherine Brunt and Kathryn Bryce. They also have a well-oiled batting unit and a good set of all-rounders.

On the other hand, the Southern Brave team is heavily fancied. Smriti Mandhana, Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley and Stafanie Taylor form the core of the squad. It promises to be an intense battle as both teams will want to start their campaign with a win in The Hundred Women 2021.

That said, here are three players who can be top picks for your Dream11 team for the upcoming fixture in The Hundred Women 2021.

#3 Danielle Wyatt

England v India - Women's Third T20 International

England opener Danielle Wyatt comes off as someone who is naturally aggressive at the top of the order. She was in top form in the recently concluded T20I series against India as well. Wyatt was the leading run-scorer with 123 runs from 3 innings, averaging 61.50 with a strike rate of 138.20.

Likely to open the batting for the Southern Brave, Wyatt is expected to give the bowlers a tough time in The Hundred Women 2021.

#2 Stafanie Taylor

WBBL - Strikers v Renegades

West Indies all-rounder and skipper Stafanie Taylor is known to be one of the best on the circuit in the Women’s game. In their recently concluded T20I and ODI series against Pakistan, Taylor made her presence felt with both bat and ball. She could prove to be a vital cog for the Southern Brave as they look to start their The Hundred Women 2021 campaign on a high.

#1 Natalie Sciver

England v India - Women's Third T20 International

Trent Rockets Women and England captain Natalie Sciver is a must-have in your Dream11 team. She displayed her prowess against India in their limited-overs series and was the highest run-scorer in the ODI's with 142 runs from 3 games. Natalie Sciver will hold the key to her side’s batting. She is also equally effective with the ball. Sciver will be looking to guide her side past the line in their opening clash of The Hundred Women 2021.

Edited by Prem Deshpande