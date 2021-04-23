TRV vs DDC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Darwin ODD Match - April 24th, 2021

Match 9 of the Darwin ODD 2021 will see Tracy Village CC lock horns with Darwin Cricket Club at the Marrara Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Tracy Village CC had a disastrous tournament last year, having won just one game while losing their remaining 11 matches. They would love to make it big this season with fresh faces in their squad. Hugo Burdon will take care of leadership duties for the side.

Darwin Cricket Club had a wonderful season last year but they had to bow out of the tournament after losing the first semi-final to eventual champions Waratah Cricket Club. The club will aim for the silverware in the 2021 edition of the league under the leadership of Jacob Dickman.

Squads to choose from

Tracy Village CC

Awad Naqvi, Hugo Burdon (C), Jackson Edmondstone, Coby Edmondstone, Hayden Scrimegour, Jesse Newman-McCann, Rushi Padhye, Patrick Parsons (WK), Antum Naqvi, Harry Kitschke, Harsh Shah, Joshua Kann, Kane Hurley, Pamila Jayawardhana

Darwin Cricket Club

Anthony J Adlam, Dion Meta, Dylan J Slater, Ethan Anderson, Kristopher Denby, Luke Zanchetta, Benjamin T Reichstein, Connor Hawkins, Mitchell D Fuss, William Pilkington, Jacob Dickman (C), William Foley (WK), Aaron Summers, Jack Pilkington, William Anstey

Probable Playing XIs

Tracy Village CC

Patrick Parsons, Awad Naqvi, Hugo Burdon, Jackson Edmondstone, Coby Edmondstone, Harsh Shah, Harry Kitschke, Hayden Scrimegour, Antum Naqvi, Jesse Newman-McCann, Pamila Jayawardhana

Darwin Cricket Club

William Foley, Jacob Dickman, Dion Meta, Anthony J Adlam, Mitchell D Fuss, Connor Hawkins, Kristopher Denby, Luke Zanchetta, Aaron Summers, Jack Pilkington, William Anstey

Match Details

Match: Tracy Village CC vs Darwin Cricket Club, Match 9

Date and Time: 24th April 2021 at 10:00 AM IST

Venue: DXC Arena (MCG) Oval 1, Marrara Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marrara Cricket Ground is expected to assist both batters and bowlers. Pacers are likely to get lateral movement early on with batters coming into the fray as the match progresses.

Chasing has been exceptional at the venue, which makes it the ideal option for captains to choose, upon winning the toss.

Darwin ODD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (TRV vs DDC)

TRV vs DDC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: William Foley, Patrick Parsons, Awad Naqvi, Hugo Burdon, Jacob Dickman, Jackson Edmondstone, Coby Edmondstone, Connor Hawkins, Harsh Shah, Kristopher Denby, Luke Zanchetta

Captain: Awad Naqvi Vice-captain: Coby Edmondstone

Fantasy Suggestion #2: William Foley, Patrick Parsons, Awad Naqvi, Mitchell D Fuss, Jacob Dickman, Jackson Edmondstone, Coby Edmondstone, Hayden Scrimegour, Harsh Shah, Luke Zanchetta, Aaron Summers,

Captain: William Foley Vice-captain: Jackson Edmondstone