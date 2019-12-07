TST vs CTB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's MSL 2019 Match - Dec 8th, 2019

The penultimate game of MSL 2019 sees a blockbuster encounter between Tshwane Spartans and Cape Town Blitz at the SuperSport Park on Sunday. In spite of posting the highest powerplay score of this season, Cape Town Blitz faltered against the bowling might of Nelson Mandela Bay Giants. In spite of this disastrous loss, the Blitz are still in the race for a top-three finish.

Their opponents, Tshwane Spartans, though, hold the upper hand with the Heinrich Klaasen-led side occupying the all-important third spot on the MSL 2019 Points Table. The last time these two sides played each other, Cape Town Blitz came out with the four points.

They would be hoping for another such performance although Tshwane Spartans boast of a certain, AB de Villiers in their ranks. With a lot riding on this game, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for TST vs CTB.

Players to choose from

Cape Town Blitz

Quinton de Kock (C), Wahab Riaz, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Janneman Malan, Dale Steyn, Sisanda Magala, Anrich Nortje, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, George Linde, David Bedingham, Vernon Philander, Marques Ackerman, Gregory Mahlokwana, Aviwe Mgijima, Khwezi Gumede

Tshwane Spartans

Heinrich Klaasen (C), AB de Villiers, Tom Curran, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi, Theunis de Bruyn, Roelof van der Merwe, Lutho Sipamla, Pite van Biljon, Tony de Zorzi, Waqar Salamkheil, Dean Elgar, Wiaan Mulder, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Corbin Bosch, Donavon Ferreira

Playing XI Updates

Cape Town Blitz

The Blitz are sweating on the fitness of Dale Steyn, who is the highest wicket-taker of MSL 2019 with 15 scalps. One other concern the Blitz have is the lack of batting strength and depth.

This was evident in the previous game as they succumbed under pressure to NMG. Asif Ali is a possible option with Mohammad Nawaz most likely to make way for him while Marques Ackermann's addition is also a possibility. Nevertheless, a lot rides on the shoulders of Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock with a top-three finish on the line.

Possible XI: de Kock (C&WK), Malan, Bedingham, Livingstone, Asif Ali, Linde, Philander, Nortje, Magala, Wahab and Steyn/Mahlokwana.

Tshwane Spartans

Although their last win came in Match 19, Tshwane Spartans should persist with the same set of players for this game as well. With rain playing spoilsport in their previous game, they hold the aces as they are placed third on the points table with 21 points.

AB de Villiers has been brilliant for the Spartans with three fifties so far while the likes of Wiaan Mulder and Pite van Biljon have also complimented him well. Their bowling unit is their stronger suit with Lungi Ngidi and Morne Morkel picking 19 wickets between them. Provided he is fit, Dean Elgar should come into the side for Waqar Salamkheil, who had a forgetful MSL debut against Nelson Mandela Bay Giants.

Possible XI: Elgar, de Zorzi, de Villiers, Klaasen (C&WK), Mulder, Biljon, Curran, van der Merwe, Bosch, Ngidi and Morkel

Match Details

Tshwane Spartans vs Cape Town Blitz, Match 29

8th December 2019, 5:30 PM IST

SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pitch Report

Although the pitch is traditionally a good batting track, the weather forecast for this game isn't too great. Persistent rains pose a threat to this game with the Spartans' previous game against Jozi Stars also being washed out. If a match does take place, either side would want to chase with DLS coming into play.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock has scored 235 runs this year although he doesn't have a fifty to his name. An average of 26.11 doesn't do his talent justice as he should be backed to put in a good performance in their final MSL 2019 league game. Heinrich Klaasen and Pite van Biljon are decent options as well and could be picked as well along with De Kock.

Batsmen: MSL 2019 top run-scorer, Janneman Malan is a must-have in the fantasy side along with global superstar, AB de Villiers. Both Malan and de Villiers have scored three fifties each this year and will be crucial to their respective side's chances of making it to the knockouts. Tony de Zorzi could be picked alongside them while Dean Elgar and Asif Ali are viable options as well, provided the make the cut for this game.

Allrounders: Three allrounders are picked with Liam Livingstone expected to come good in this must-win game. The Englishman has hit 15 sixes this year en route to scoring 208 runs in the middle order. He is capable of bowling a few overs as well which holds him in good stead. Wiaan Mulder's form with the bat makes him a great candidate for the allrounders slot while Roelof van der Merwe is also one to watch out for with the ball.

Bowlers: With no information on Dale Steyn's absence, Wahab Riaz should feature in the fantasy side after a stunning spell of bowling against Nelson Mandela Bay Giants on Friday. He was able to get the old ball to swing which resulted in three crucial wickets in the death overs.

Along with Riaz, two of Tom Curran, Morne Morkel and Lungi Ngidi should do the trick with all of them impressing this year for the Spartans. One of Anrich Nortje or Sisanda Magala should round the fantasy team for this crucial contest.

Captain: It is hard to look past AB de Villiers for the mantle of captaincy for this game, especially with rain expected to play a part in the game. While Quinton de Kock is a fine option as well in what could be a shortened game, Liam Livingstone could also prove to be a handy pick as captain or vice-captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, Janneman Malan, Tony de Zorzi, Liam Livingstone, Roelof van der Merwe, Wiaan Mulder, Tom Curran, Lungi Ngidi, Wahab Riaz and Sisanda Magala. Captain: AB de Villiers, Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, Janneman Malan, Tony de Zorzi, Liam Livingstone, Roelof van der Merwe, Heinrich Klaasen, Tom Curran, Morne Morkel, Wahab Riaz and Anrich Nortje. Captain: AB de Villiers, Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone