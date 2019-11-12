TST vs NMG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's MSL 2019 Match - Nov 13th, 2019

Mzansi Super League 2019 action is back as Tshwane Spartans takes on Nelson Mandela Bay Giants on Wednesday. While Nelson Mandela Bay Giants were able to get a win in their first game, the Spartans were left with only half the points due to persistent rains. Both teams didn't make it to the knockouts although both of them look good for one this time around. With AB de Villiers and Morne Morkel in their ranks, Tshwane Spartans looks good money for a win although Nelson Mandela Bay Giants has momentum on its side. With the experience of Imran Tahir and Farhaan Behardian, Giants should prove to be worthy opponents for the much fancied, Spartans at the SuperSport Park. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for TST vs NMG.

Squads to choose from:

Tshwane Spartans:

Heinrich Klaasen(C), AB de Villiers, Tom Curran, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi, Theunis de Bruyn, Roelof van der Merwe, Lutho Sipamla, Pite van Biljon, Tony de Zorzi, Waqar Salamkheil, Dean Elgar, Wiaan Mulder, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Corbin Bosch, Donavon Ferreira.

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants:

JJ Smuts (C), Jason Roy, Farhaan Behardien, Imran Tahir, Chris Morris, Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Onke Nyaku, Ben Dunk, Heino Kuhn, Marco Marais, Grant Thomson, Akhona Mnyaka, Nandre Burger and Dyllan Matthews

Playing XI Updates:

Tshwane Spartans:

With their first match being washed out, the preferred combination of the team management is unknown. Nevertheless, the likes of AB de Villiers and Theunis de Bruyn will be key in the middle order alongside captain, Heinrich Klassen. Dean Elgar and Tony de Zorzi should open the batting for them with both of them being proven performers in the South African domestic circuit. Tom Curran could make his MSL debut. Tshwane Spartans has a very strong bowling unit led by Morne Morkel and Lungi Ngidi while Roelof van der Merwe is one to watch out for in this game.

Possible XI: Zorzi, Elgar, de Villiers, de Bruyn, Klaasen (C&WK), Mulder/Salamkheil, Curran, van der Merwe, Ngidi, Sipamla and Morkel

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants:

The Nelson Mandela Bay Giants should field an unchanged side after a superb reargaurd win over Jozi Stars. After being reduced to 48-4, the Giants were able to revitalize themselves with a good bowling performance led by Chris Morris. Much is expected from Jason Roy and JJ Smuts with the experience of Farhaan Behardian and Heino Kuhn at their disposal. The presence of Chris Morris and Junior Dala at seven and eight adds depth in batting while Imran Tahir is crucial to the outcome of the game with his guile and ability to pick wickets.

Possible XI: Breetzke, Roy, Smuts(C), Dunk(WK), Kuhn, Behardien, Morris, Dala, Burger, Nyaku and Tahir.

Match Details:

Tshwane Spartans vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Match 5, Mzansi Super League 2019

13th November 2019, 9:00 PM IST

SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pitch Report:

Although this is a much awaited game in MSL 2019, rain could play a spoilsport once again in Tshwane Spartans' game. If a shortened game does happen, a high-scoring encounter is on the cards with some swing on offer due to the overcast conditions. Chasing is the norm here with the smaller boundaries also coming into play.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: While Heinrich Klaasen is a clean striker of a cricket ball, the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants duo of Matthew Breetzke and Heino Kuhn are great options for this game. While Breetzke did look good in his brief stay against Jozi Stars, Heino Kuhn put in a man of the match performance in their previous game and looks good for more runs on Wednesday.

Batsmen: AB de Villiers is a must have in the side with his reputation and talent taken into account. His form for RCB and Middlesex in the IPL and T20 Blast respectively bodes well for the Spartans in what could be a shortened game on Wednesday. Along with him, the likes of Jason Roy and Ben Dunk are also decent candidates. JJ Smuts' bowling ability makes him a worth-while option while Tony de Zorzi is also an outside candidate.

Allrounders: Roelof van der Merwe comes into this tournament on the back of a successful T20 World Cup 2019 Qualifier campaign for Netherlands. With his left arm spin being a lethal option for the Spartans, he is an invaluable asset to the fantasy team. Along with Chris Morris could also earn a few fantasy points while Farhaan Behardian could also be picked for his big hitting ability.

Bowlers: Imran Tahir picked a wicket against Jozi Stars to start his campaign off and should pick more at the SuperSport Park as well. Along with the veteran, the duo of Lutho Sipamla and Tom Curran is a viable punt for this game. While Lungi Ngidi is another must have in the side, one of Junior Dala or Morne Morkel should do the trick for this game.

Captain: AB de Villiers is one of the best batsmen in the T20 format. While he is an obvious choice for captaincy, the likes of JJ Smuts and Imran Tahir are also great options for the multiplier options. If one were to pick an all-rounder as captain, Roelof van der Merwe fits the bill.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Breetzke, AB de Villiers, Jason Roy, JJ Smuts, Tony de Zorzi, Roelof van der Merwe, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla and Tom Curran. Captain: AB de Villiers, Vice-Captain: JJ Smuts

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Heino Kuhn, JJ Smuts, Ben Dunk, AB de Villiers, Tony de Zorzi, Chris Morris, Roelof van der Merwe, Junior Dala, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi and Lutho Sipamla. Captain: JJ Smuts, Vice-Captain: Roelof van der Merwe