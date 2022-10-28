TVS vs ACE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CBFS T20 League 2022, Match 10

The Vision Shipping (TVS) will take on 11 Ace (ACE) in the 10th match of the CBFS T20 League 2022 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday, October 28. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TVS vs ACE Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 10.
The 11 Ace have lost two consecutive games and are off to a tough start in the tournament. Their bowling has been their main cause of concern, as they have given up 170+ runs on both occasions. However, their batting lineup looks strong with Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan, and Khalid Shah.
Vision Shipping, on the other hand, started their season with a fantastic 80-run win over SVD, thanks to spectacular bowling performances from the likes of Saqib Mahmood and Fayyaz Ahmed. They will look to extend their winning streak against struggling side 11 Ace on Friday.
TVS vs ACE Match Details, Match 10
The 10th match of the CBFS T20 League 2022 will be played on October 28 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match is set to take place at 09.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
TVS vs ACE, CBFS T20 League 2022, Match 10
Date and Time: October 28, 2022, 09.30 pm IST
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode
TVS vs ACE Pitch Report
The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is well balanced and both bowlers and batters are likely to find assistance here at various stages. The spinners could prove to be crucial in the middle overs of the contest.
Last 5 matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 3
Matches won by bowling first: 2
Average first innings score: 170
Average second innings score: 150
TVS vs ACE probable playing 11s for today’s match
The Vision Shipping Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
The Vision Shipping Probable Playing 11
Umar Arshad (wk), Salman Khan Jr, Ali Abid, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayaz Dongaroan, Saqib Mahmood, Nasir Faraz, Fayyaz Ahmed, Shahbaz Ali, Muhammad Rohid, Jawad Ghani
11 Ace Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
11 Ace Probable Playing 11
Kaunain Abbas (wk), Usman Khan, Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan, Khalid Shah, Shahan Akram, Ahsan Shahzad, Rahul Bhatia, Hafeez Ur Rahman, KK Jiyas, Nilansh Keswani
TVS vs ACE Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Usman Khan (113 runs in two matches; Average: 113.00)
He has had some success with the bat, scoring 113 runs at an average of 113.00 in two games. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.
Top Batter Pick
Rahul Chopra (53 runs in two matches, Average: 53.00)
The talented right-handed opening batter is well-known for his ability to score big runs. He has scored 53 runs at an average of 53.00 in two games.
Top All-rounder Pick
Saqib Mahmood (22 runs & three wickets in one match)
Saqib has been outstanding with the ball in the tournament so far, scoring 22 runs at a strike rate of 82.16 and taking three wickets in one game.
Top Bowler Pick
Fayyaz Ahmed (19 runs & three wickets in one match; E.R: 8.50)
He looked good with his pace and variations in the previous game, taking three wickets at an economy rate of 8.50 and scoring 19 runs off 13 balls. He could be a key pick in your fantasy team.
TVS vs ACE match captain and vice-captain choices
Rahul Bhatia
He has looked in decent form in the tournament and could be a good captaincy pick for your fantasy team. He has taken two wickets at an economy rate of 10.25 in two games.
Sagar Kalyan
He has been in excellent form with the bat and has been hugely impressive. He has scored 62 runs at an average of 31.00 in two games.
5 Must-Picks for TVS vs ACE, Match 10
Salman Khan Jr
Ali Abid
Mohammad Nadeem
Shahan Akram
Ahsan Shahzad
TVS vs ACE match expert tips
Shahan Akram has been one of the best all-rounders from 11 Ace and has been a consistent performer in the tournament. He has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 11.00 and could be an excellent multiplier pick in your TVS vs ACE Dream11 fantasy team.
TVS vs ACE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Umar Arshad
Batters: Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan, Salman Khan Jr
All-rounders: Saqib Mahmood, Nasir Faraz, Ahsan Shahzad
Bowlers: Fayyaz Ahmed, Shahbaz Ali, Rahul Bhatia, Nilansh Keswani
TVS vs ACE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Umar Arshad
Batters: Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan, Salman Khan Jr, Khalid Shah
All-rounders: Saqib Mahmood, Nasir Faraz
Bowlers: Fayyaz Ahmed, Shahbaz Ali, Rahul Bhatia, Nilansh Keswani
