TVS vs ACE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CBFS T20 League 2022, Match 10

The Vision Shipping (TVS) will take on 11 Ace (ACE) in the 10th match of the CBFS T20 League 2022 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday, October 28. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TVS vs ACE Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 10.

The 11 Ace have lost two consecutive games and are off to a tough start in the tournament. Their bowling has been their main cause of concern, as they have given up 170+ runs on both occasions. However, their batting lineup looks strong with Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan, and Khalid Shah.

Vision Shipping, on the other hand, started their season with a fantastic 80-run win over SVD, thanks to spectacular bowling performances from the likes of Saqib Mahmood and Fayyaz Ahmed. They will look to extend their winning streak against struggling side 11 Ace on Friday.

TVS vs ACE Match Details, Match 10

The 10th match of the CBFS T20 League 2022 will be played on October 28 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match is set to take place at 09.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TVS vs ACE, CBFS T20 League 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: October 28, 2022, 09.30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode

TVS vs ACE Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is well balanced and both bowlers and batters are likely to find assistance here at various stages. The spinners could prove to be crucial in the middle overs of the contest.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 170

Average second innings score: 150

TVS vs ACE probable playing 11s for today’s match

The Vision Shipping Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

The Vision Shipping Probable Playing 11

Umar Arshad (wk), Salman Khan Jr, Ali Abid, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayaz Dongaroan, Saqib Mahmood, Nasir Faraz, Fayyaz Ahmed, Shahbaz Ali, Muhammad Rohid, Jawad Ghani

11 Ace Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

11 Ace Probable Playing 11

Kaunain Abbas (wk), Usman Khan, Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan, Khalid Shah, Shahan Akram, Ahsan Shahzad, Rahul Bhatia, Hafeez Ur Rahman, KK Jiyas, Nilansh Keswani

TVS vs ACE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Usman Khan (113 runs in two matches; Average: 113.00)

He has had some success with the bat, scoring 113 runs at an average of 113.00 in two games. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Rahul Chopra (53 runs in two matches, Average: 53.00)

The talented right-handed opening batter is well-known for his ability to score big runs. He has scored 53 runs at an average of 53.00 in two games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Saqib Mahmood (22 runs & three wickets in one match)

Saqib has been outstanding with the ball in the tournament so far, scoring 22 runs at a strike rate of 82.16 and taking three wickets in one game.

Top Bowler Pick

Fayyaz Ahmed (19 runs & three wickets in one match; E.R: 8.50)

He looked good with his pace and variations in the previous game, taking three wickets at an economy rate of 8.50 and scoring 19 runs off 13 balls. He could be a key pick in your fantasy team.

TVS vs ACE match captain and vice-captain choices

Rahul Bhatia

He has looked in decent form in the tournament and could be a good captaincy pick for your fantasy team. He has taken two wickets at an economy rate of 10.25 in two games.

Sagar Kalyan

He has been in excellent form with the bat and has been hugely impressive. He has scored 62 runs at an average of 31.00 in two games.

5 Must-Picks for TVS vs ACE, Match 10

Salman Khan Jr

Ali Abid

Mohammad Nadeem

Shahan Akram

Ahsan Shahzad

TVS vs ACE match expert tips

Shahan Akram has been one of the best all-rounders from 11 Ace and has been a consistent performer in the tournament. He has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 11.00 and could be an excellent multiplier pick in your TVS vs ACE Dream11 fantasy team.

TVS vs ACE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Head to Head League

TVS vs ACE Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Umar Arshad

Batters: Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan, Salman Khan Jr

All-rounders: Saqib Mahmood, Nasir Faraz, Ahsan Shahzad

Bowlers: Fayyaz Ahmed, Shahbaz Ali, Rahul Bhatia, Nilansh Keswani

TVS vs ACE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Grand League

TVS vs ACE Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Umar Arshad

Batters: Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan, Salman Khan Jr, Khalid Shah

All-rounders: Saqib Mahmood, Nasir Faraz

Bowlers: Fayyaz Ahmed, Shahbaz Ali, Rahul Bhatia, Nilansh Keswani

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes