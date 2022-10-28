Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat
Bat
All
The Vision Shipping
11 Ace
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat
Bat
All
EAC . WK
113 Runs
2 Matches
EAC . BAT
53 Runs
2 Matches
EAC . BAT
52 Runs
2 Matches
EAC . WK
41 Runs
2 Matches
5.Khalid Shah
EAC . BAT
37 Runs
2 Matches
TVS . WK
350.00
1 Match
EAC . WK
168.66
2 Matches
3.Khalid Shah
EAC . BAT
168.18
2 Matches
TVS . ALL
146.15
1 Match
TVS . BAT
138.46
1 Match
TVS . ALL
3 Wkts
1 Match
TVS . ALL
3 Wkts
1 Match
EAC . ALL
2 Wkts
1 Match
EAC . BOWL
2 Wkts
2 Matches
TVS . BAT
1 Wkt
1 Match
EAC . ALL
4.25
1 Match
TVS . BOWL
5.33
1 Match
3.KK Jiyas
EAC . BOWL
8.43
2 Matches
TVS . ALL
8.50
1 Match
TVS . ALL
9.25
1 Match
W
W
W
W
W
L
L
-
-
-
W
W
W
W
W
L
L
-
-
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
Bat
Bat
All