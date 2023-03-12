TVS vs AJH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 53

The Vision Shipping (TVS) will take on Ajman Heroes (AJH) in the 53rd match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Sunday, March 12.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TVS vs AJH Dream11 prediction.

The Vision Shipping have been in good form this season. They are second in the points table in Group A, having returned with four wins from six games.

Ajman Heroes have also performed decently in the ICCA Arabian T20 League. They have three wins and two losses from five matches. The Heroes are third in Group A.

TVS vs AJH Match Details, ICCA Arabian T20 League

The 53rd match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League between The Vision Shipping and Ajman Heroes will be played on March 12 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 9 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TVS vs AJH, Match 53, ICCA Arabian T20 League

Date & Time: March 12th 2023, 9 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

TVS vs AJH Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy in Dubai has been an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big totals at the venue. Sides batting first have won 29 out of the 50 matches that have been played at the venue so far.

TVS vs AJH Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

The Vision Shipping: W, L, W, W, W

Ajman Heroes: W, L, W, W, L

TVS vs AJH Probable Playing 11 today

The Vision Shipping Team News

No major injury concerns.

The Vision Shipping Probable Playing XI: Salman Khan Jr, Mohammad Nadeem, Ali Abid, Nasir Faraz, Shahbaz Ali, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Sajjad Malook, Muhammad Umar Arshad (wk), Muhammad Rohid, Muhammad Shahdab.

Ajman Heroes Team News

No major injury concerns.

Ajman Heroes Probable Playing XI: Khalid Shah, Mohammed Ajmal, Sagar Kalyan, Adnan Ul Mulk Nawab, Jeevan Gangadharan, Hashit Kaushik, Rahul Chopra (wk), Sanchit Sharma, Muhammad Sameer Chand, Ankur Sangwan, Zohaib Gujjar.

Today’s TVS vs AJH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahul Chopra (5 matches, 134 runs, 8 catches)

Rahul Chopra has been in good touch with the bat. The AJH wicketkeeper-batter has amassed 134 runs at a strike rate of 174.03. He has taken eight catches as well.

Top Batter Pick

Ali Abid (5 matches, 150 runs)

Ali Abid has been in top batting form, having accumulated 150 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 122.95. He averages 37.50 and has hit six sixes along with 10 fours.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jeevan Gangadharan (2 matches, 3 wickets, 23 runs)

Jeevan Gangadharan has played only two matches but has bowled well. He has picked up three scalps in addition to scoring 23 runs.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Sameer Chand (4 matches, 11 wickets)

Muhammad Sameer Chand has been in magnificent bowling form. The left-arm seamer has returned with 11 wickets in just four games at an economy rate of 6.90.

TVS vs AJH match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammad Nadeem (5 matches, 124 runs, 1 wicket)

Mohammad Nadeem has the ability to have a big all-round impact. The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 124 runs at a strike rate of 149.40. He has bowled economically and has chipped in with one wicket as well.

Sagar Kalyan (4 matches, 121 runs)

Sagar Kalyan has looked really good with the bat, having aggregated 121 runs in four games at a strike rate of 180.60. He has struck 17 fours and six sixes.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TVS vs AJH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Mohammad Nadeem 124 runs & 1 wicket in 5 matches Ali Abid 150 runs in 5 matches Sagar Kalyan 121 runs in 4 matches Muhammad Sameer Chand 11 wickets in 4 matches Muhammad Rohid 11 wickets in 6 matches

TVS vs AJH match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and wicket-taking bowlers. Thus, the likes of Mohammad Nadeem, Jeevan Gangadharan, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Muhammad Sameer Chand, and Muhammad Rohid will be the ones to watch out for.

TVS vs AJH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

TVS vs AJH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rahul Chopra

Batters: Salman Khan Jr, Sagar Kalyan (vc), Ali Abid

All-rounders: Adnan Ul Mulk Nawab, Mohammad Nadeem (c), Jeevan Gangadharan, Ubaidullah Muhammad

Bowlers: Muhammad Sameer Chand, Muhammad Rohid, Shahbaz Ali

TVS vs AJH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

TVS vs AJH Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rahul Chopra

Batters: Sagar Kalyan, Nasir Faraz, Ali Abid

All-rounders: Mohammad Nadeem, Jeevan Gangadharan

Bowlers: Muhammad Sameer Chand (c), Muhammad Rohid (vc), Ankur Sangwan, Shahbaz Ali, Sajjad Malook

Poll : 0 votes