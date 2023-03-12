TVS vs AJH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 53

The Vision Shipping (TVS) will take on Ajman Heroes (AJH) in the 53rd match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Sunday, March 12.
Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TVS vs AJH Dream11 prediction.
The Vision Shipping have been in good form this season. They are second in the points table in Group A, having returned with four wins from six games.
Ajman Heroes have also performed decently in the ICCA Arabian T20 League. They have three wins and two losses from five matches. The Heroes are third in Group A.
TVS vs AJH Match Details, ICCA Arabian T20 League
The 53rd match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League between The Vision Shipping and Ajman Heroes will be played on March 12 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 9 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
TVS vs AJH, Match 53, ICCA Arabian T20 League
Date & Time: March 12th 2023, 9 PM IST
Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai
TVS vs AJH Pitch Report
The track at the ICC Academy in Dubai has been an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big totals at the venue. Sides batting first have won 29 out of the 50 matches that have been played at the venue so far.
TVS vs AJH Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
The Vision Shipping: W, L, W, W, W
Ajman Heroes: W, L, W, W, L
TVS vs AJH Probable Playing 11 today
The Vision Shipping Team News
No major injury concerns.
The Vision Shipping Probable Playing XI: Salman Khan Jr, Mohammad Nadeem, Ali Abid, Nasir Faraz, Shahbaz Ali, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Sajjad Malook, Muhammad Umar Arshad (wk), Muhammad Rohid, Muhammad Shahdab.
Ajman Heroes Team News
No major injury concerns.
Ajman Heroes Probable Playing XI: Khalid Shah, Mohammed Ajmal, Sagar Kalyan, Adnan Ul Mulk Nawab, Jeevan Gangadharan, Hashit Kaushik, Rahul Chopra (wk), Sanchit Sharma, Muhammad Sameer Chand, Ankur Sangwan, Zohaib Gujjar.
Today’s TVS vs AJH Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Rahul Chopra (5 matches, 134 runs, 8 catches)
Rahul Chopra has been in good touch with the bat. The AJH wicketkeeper-batter has amassed 134 runs at a strike rate of 174.03. He has taken eight catches as well.
Top Batter Pick
Ali Abid (5 matches, 150 runs)
Ali Abid has been in top batting form, having accumulated 150 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 122.95. He averages 37.50 and has hit six sixes along with 10 fours.
Top All-rounder Pick
Jeevan Gangadharan (2 matches, 3 wickets, 23 runs)
Jeevan Gangadharan has played only two matches but has bowled well. He has picked up three scalps in addition to scoring 23 runs.
Top Bowler Pick
Muhammad Sameer Chand (4 matches, 11 wickets)
Muhammad Sameer Chand has been in magnificent bowling form. The left-arm seamer has returned with 11 wickets in just four games at an economy rate of 6.90.
TVS vs AJH match captain and vice-captain choices
Mohammad Nadeem (5 matches, 124 runs, 1 wicket)
Mohammad Nadeem has the ability to have a big all-round impact. The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 124 runs at a strike rate of 149.40. He has bowled economically and has chipped in with one wicket as well.
Sagar Kalyan (4 matches, 121 runs)
Sagar Kalyan has looked really good with the bat, having aggregated 121 runs in four games at a strike rate of 180.60. He has struck 17 fours and six sixes.
5 Must-picks with player stats for TVS vs AJH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
TVS vs AJH match expert tips
Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and wicket-taking bowlers. Thus, the likes of Mohammad Nadeem, Jeevan Gangadharan, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Muhammad Sameer Chand, and Muhammad Rohid will be the ones to watch out for.
TVS vs AJH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Rahul Chopra
Batters: Salman Khan Jr, Sagar Kalyan (vc), Ali Abid
All-rounders: Adnan Ul Mulk Nawab, Mohammad Nadeem (c), Jeevan Gangadharan, Ubaidullah Muhammad
Bowlers: Muhammad Sameer Chand, Muhammad Rohid, Shahbaz Ali
TVS vs AJH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Rahul Chopra
Batters: Sagar Kalyan, Nasir Faraz, Ali Abid
All-rounders: Mohammad Nadeem, Jeevan Gangadharan
Bowlers: Muhammad Sameer Chand (c), Muhammad Rohid (vc), Ankur Sangwan, Shahbaz Ali, Sajjad Malook